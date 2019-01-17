January 17, 2019 Chow » Quick Bites

Dillinger Speakeasy. Get dapper and get drinks (and maybe even get some dapper drinks) at Hotel Congress' Dillinger Days! This speakeasy includes whiskey tasting, cigar sampling, appetizers, live music and everything else you could hope for from the 1930s (except for Charlie Chaplin in person). Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Dillinger Speakeasy! 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18. 311 Congress Ave. $40. 21+.

Tucson Taco Fiesta. The Pima County Fairgrounds are getting a massive dose of culture this weekend with the Tucson Taco Fiesta. More than just a food festival (as if you'd ever need anything more than tacos and salsa), this event includes music, shopping and pro-wrestling(!?). Get your tacos, get your salsa, get your tequila and whatever else they have going on here, too. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. 11300 S. Houghton Road. $7 online, $10 at gate. Kids 12 and under free.

Vegan Brews and BBQ. Crooked Tooth Brewery is serving up some southern fried vegan food to mix with their awesome brews. Dishes include jambalaya, cajun corn, vegan fried chicken, mac and cheese, "Beer-Cheeze Battered Beyond Burgers" and more. Vegan soul food is a thing, who knew? Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. 228 E. Sixth Street.

Turkish Bazaar EXTRA. The Sema Foundation is hosting a preview event for the upcoming Turkish Bazaar food festival in April. This Turkish Bazaar EXTRA food event features only their five most requested menu items: beef gyros, gozleme, baklava, Turkish tea and coffee. If you're looking for a sneak peek into the world of Turkish food, this is the place to be. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. 2843 North Alvernon Way. Free.

Cheese and Beer Pairing at 1912 Brewing. In celebration of National Cheese Day (because that's a thing... right?), 1912 Brewing Co. is pairing three cheeses to three of their specialty beers. But if beer and cheese doesn't sound all that great to you, worry not, because they're also pairing wine with cheese. Maybe you can pair all three! 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

The Presidio District Experience: A Food Heritage & History Tour. We all know Tucson has one of the richest food histories around the country. But have you truly experienced it? On this tour, you can get in deep with the City of Gastronomy and learn about the old and new ingredients that make Tucson's food what it is today. It's a history lesson and a meal all in one! Hosted by the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson. 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23. 196 N. Court Ave., corner of Court Avenue and Washington Street. $75.

Mezcal Tastings at Exo Roast Co. Feel like drinking and learning at the same time? How about learning about what you drink? Mezcal-tasting proprietor Doug Smith is at Exo Roast, and will give you a high-quality education about high-quality mezcal. Come on, you live in Tucson, you're surrounded by agave! You might as well know a bit about the plant and the drinks made from it. 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. 403 N. Sixth Ave. $20.

Enchanted Cafe Grand Opening. Level Cup Cafe on Tucson's east side is turning into Enchanted Cafe, and adding food to their menu! They'll still have their classic menu of coffee and boba, but are also getting sandwiches such as clubs and reubens. The grand opening includes 15 percent off the entire menu. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. 1525 N. Wilmot Ave.

