Quick Bites 

Oskar Blues New Beer Release at Craft. This is a gathering of great states and drinks. The Colorado-native Oskar Blues Brewery is releasing two new beers at Craft, A Modern Drinkery, and it's a party for everyone to enjoy. The new brews are Guns 'N' Rose, a "Hoppy Rose" beer, and Can-O-Bliss, a tropical IPA. You Sly Dog food truck will also be in attendance, dishing out food to accompany your brand spankin' new beers. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd.

Bacon & Brew Crawl. Welcome to the first (hopefully annual) Tucson Bacon and Brew Crawl. The event includes dozens of beers to try out, plus numerous bacon-themed treats to accompany them. Participating local bars include The Wreck, Maloney's and The Warehouse. So sure, you enjoy beer and you enjoy bacon, but do you love them enough to go from bar to bar, trying every sample you're given? Only one way to find out. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. 213 N. Fourth Ave. $12 presale, $20 day-of, $40 VIP. 21+.

Sentinel Peak's Fifth Anniversary Party. It's Sentinel Peak Brewery's fifth birthday! But how many is that in brewery years? For their big birthday bash, this midtown brewery is hosting a special barbeque menu, plus all-day beer releases. Drop on by and let them know how much they've grown since last year. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. 4746 E. Grant Road.

Mercado Flea Market Returns. Coming back for the second Sunday of every month, the flea market at Mercado San Agustin is a great westside location to get damn near anything you could hope for in Tucson. In addition to the antiques, vintage objects and other collectables, there are also local snacks and drinks. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. 100 S. Avenida del Convento.

Space Drafts 55: Beyond the Known World. What a wonderful city we live in. At this event, you get to enjoy the great beer of Borderlands Brewery and learn about astronomy from real scientists from the UA Lunar and Planetary Laboratory. Hosted by Astronomy on Tap. 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16. 119 E. Toole Ave.

A Taste of Mexico at the Tucson Jewish Community Center. At their latest Culinary Arts class, the Tucson Jewish Community Center instructs you to "Leave your preconceived notions of what constitutes real Mexican food behind." At this event, you'll (eat plenty and) learn how to make cilantro and calabacita soup, jicama salad, horchata, mango crepes, crispy tacos and more. All recipes are kosher and vegetarian. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. 3800 E. River Road. $75.

Ameraucana Provisions Pop-Up. Seis Kitchen is hosting a pop-up dinner made by Ameraucana Provisions, a Southern Arizona pop-up restaurant. This six-course meal includes smoked trout roe, baby squash, celery fennel salad, yellowtail, chili, cauliflower grits, and much more. 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15. 1765 E. River Road. $75. Contact Ameraucana Provisions for reservations