Quick Bites 

January 03, 2019

BIGSTOCK
  BigStock

Nieuwjaarsreceptie: New Year's Get Together. No, that wasn't a typo in the event title. The Dutch Eatery is getting ready for a traditional Dutch new year's celebration with special foods, drink and costumes. (As it turns out, a Dutch new year's costume is to just wear orange.) Featuring live music from Austin Hoffman and drink specials, it's time to get nieuwjaarsreceptie-tacular. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. 943 E. University Blvd.

BIGSTOCK
  BigStock

Brains and Brews: Science Trivia at Borderlands Brewing. Are you always trying to lord your scientific knowledge over your friends, but are running out of settings to bring it up in? Head on down to Borderlands Brewing Company, where you can learn about awesome science news in Southern Arizona and earn prizes by answering science trivia. And even if you aren't as smart as you thought, you can relax and dig into some of Borderlands' great drinks. 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7. 119 E. Toole Ave.

COURTESY
  Courtesy

Brewstillery Tour. So you want to learn more about your town's local brewing scene, but you have no one to go with? Fear not! Tucson Food Tours, the first walking culinary tour in Tucson (and certainly the first walking "brewstillery" tour in Tucson, as far as we're aware), is taking you behind the scenes of Tucson's brewery scene. You'll sample local beers as well as a few local bites. 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. Meet at East Congress Street and Fifth Avenue. $59. 21+

COURTESY FIFTH ANNUAL OVER AND BACK GATES PASS
  Courtesy Fifth Annual Over and Back Gates Pass

Fifth Annual "Over and Back" Gates Pass. Ride On Cycling is ringing in the new year with a celebratory bike loop ride up and over Gates Pass, a scenic tour through McCain Loop, and then back over Gates Pass. The ride concludes at Batch Cafe & Bar where there will be coffee, whiskey, donuts and more. Ride On Cycling will be collecting a $20 per participant donation in support of Tucson's very own El Grupo Youth Cycling. 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 6. 118 E. Congress St.

COURTESY FREAK 'N BREWERY
  Courtesy Freak 'N Brewery

Freak'N Brewery Beer Dinner. It's a wondrous melding of the minds! Hailing from Tucson and Peoria, Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ teams up with Freak'N Brewing Company for one heck of a dinner. One takes care of the food, the other takes care of the beer—and you take care of the eating and drinking. What more could you ask for? 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. 1801 N. Stone Ave.

COURTESY OF ELVIRA'S
  Courtesy of Elvira's

"Our Roots" Four Course Dinner at Elvira's. This special event at is a celebration of heritage and culture from the Frias Family Vineyards. The four-course meal will be paired with wine selections and feature local and authentic cuisine from Chef Alejandro Nevades. Dishes include filet mignon, braised veal, heart of palm, grilled chayote, blue corn tortillas and more. 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8. Elvira's Tucson–Tequila, Cocina & Vino. 256 E. Congress St. $70.

