Quick Bites 

Cuban Night at Crooked Tooth. It's getting lively at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co! The funky tropical Cuban trio Acerekó—Enrique Feldman, Doug Davis and Bubba Fass—is performing. Food will be provided by Cuban Twist Cafè, with a special menu of bean and rice bowls, special Cuban sandwiches and more. Plus, there are always plenty of great in-house drinks from Crooked Tooth! 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29. 228 E. Sixth Street.

Succulents & Sangria. What a glorious pair of words. If you want to enjoy the look and taste of wonderful vegetation, Green Things has your back. At this event, you'll get step-by-step directions on how to plant your very own succulent bowl. And at the same time, you get to drink sangria. What more is there to say? Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30. 3384 E. River Road. $5 plus supplies. 21+ for sangria.

Bacon Day at 1912 Brewing. Back by popular demand, 1912 Brewing is combining mead and bacon for one super-special flight. The mead is made by Superstition Meadery and the bacon is by Daniela's Cooking. And as an extra bonus, they will be adding bacon as an extra for micheladas. If you're the kind of person who likes maple syrup on their bacon, the flavors of mead and bacon are close enough...right? 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Taco Techno Tuesday. Celebrating Batch Cafe's birthday just got a little more lively—and tasty! It's the third anniversary of Batch Café & Bar, so they're busting out some awesome tacos and electronic beats. This event falls on the first Tuesday of every month, and this time it happens to be Jan. 1. So if you feel like continuing the New Year's party, this is the place to be. Noon to midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 1. 118 E. Congress St.



St. Philip's Plaza Classic Market. In the quiet lull between Christmas and New Year's Day, take a morning to enjoy the simple things, such as locally made food and crafts. The St. Philips's farmers market is both a great place to shop and relax, and it's an even better place to eat. This market will include some awesome local bakers, such as the Bakehouse Bread Company and A Simple Cookie. 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 30. 4280 N. Campbell Ave.





Mezcal Tastings at Exo Roast Co. Feel like drinking and learning at the same time? How about learning about what you drink? Mezcal tasting proprietor Doug Smith is at Exo Roast, and will give you a high-quality education about high-quality mezcal. Come on, you live in Tucson—you're surrounded by agave! You might as well know a bit about the plant and the drinks made from it. 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3. 403 N. Sixth Ave. $20.