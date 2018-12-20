Quick Bites 

click to enlarge Green Things Centerpieces & Cocktails.

Centerpieces & Cocktails. Here's a great class where you can learn how to impress your holiday guests, and have a cocktail to deal with them at the same time! Green Things is teaching you how to create a beautiful, living holiday centerpiece and also serving up some fancy "Poinsettia Cocktails." What more could you ask for? Other than the holidays being over. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22. 3384 E. River Road. $5 plus the cost of supplies. 21+ for the cocktails.





click to enlarge Besties Fish and Burger.

Brewstillery Tour. Tucson Food Tours, the first walking culinary tour in Tucson (and certainly the first walking brewstillery tour in Tucson), is taking you behind the scenes of our blossoming brewery scene. You'll get to sample local beers and local liquors. And although the focus is on the drinks, you will also sample a few local bites. 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22. Meet at W. Congress St. and Fifth Avenue. $59. 21+

Besties' Re-Grand Opening Celebration. Besties Fish and Burger is celebrating their "re-grand opening" with a party lasting all day. Showing off both a new menu and a new look, they'll start the food with breakfast. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26. 14 W. Grant.







click to enlarge Agustin Kitchen.

Christmas Eve at Agustin Kitchen. If you're seeking good food and company for Christmas Eve, head over to Agustin Kitchen, where they're cooking up special holiday foods and festivities. Local band Kyklo will also be playing some comfy tunes. Who doesn't want their holiday meal accompanied by harp and violin? 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. 100 S. Avenida del Convento. For reservations visit agustinkitchen.com

click to enlarge The Westin La Paloma.

Christmas Buffet at the Desert Museum. The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum has much more than awesome animals this Christmas. Their expansive holiday menu includes mesquite smoked prime rib, butternut squash, prickly pear glazed cornish game hens, quinoa-stuffed acorn squash, ceviche capachana, sparkling cranberry cheesecake and plenty of other dishes seasoned with local flavors. 11 to noon, 1 to 2 p.m., or 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25. 2021 N. Kinney Road. $60. Reservations are required. Call 883-3046 or email kmcintosh@craftculinary.com



Christmas Day Buffet at The Westin La Paloma. This annual Christmas Day Buffet at Westin features a Garde Manger Station, a seafood station, a carving station for roast beast, and plenty of great desserts. Dishes include spiced yams, sweet potatoes, toasted marshmallows, sage brushed turkey, fennel poached shrimp, smoked salmon, praline cheesecake and much, much more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25. 3800 E. Sunrise Drive. $57. Call 742-6000 for reservations.

Whiskey Wednesday. Reforma Modern Mexican and Union Public House are getting you through the post-Christmas, pre-New Year slump! They are offering up Mexican food and half off all the whiskey in their collection. Rumor around town is it's the largest whiskey collection in all of Tucson! 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 26 and Dec. 27. 4340 N Campbell Ave.



Farmers' Market at Mercado San Agustin. Falling only two days after Christmas, this recurring farmers' market might be the first time in over a month you've been able to buy a gift of your own. You made it through the holidays, so treat yourself to some local foods and crafts! 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27. 100 S. Avenida del Convento.