Quick Bites 

Happy Hour Hobble at Caps & Corks. Caps & Corks is celebrating their final "Happy Hour Hobble" of the year. What does this mean? It means they're getting together to run a "fun" three miles, and then are hanging out after to get some drinks and food. If you ever feel guilty about loading up with a few too many calories at a brewery, this is the event for you. Check-in begins at 5:30, beers at 6:30. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14. 3830 W. River Road.

Breakfast & Brunch with Desert Island Eatery and Love In A Cup. Desert Island Eatery is hosting a selection of vegan meals, plus teas created by Tiffany from Love In A Cup. Sure, it's a little difficult to cultivate a lush backyard in the Sonoran desert, so have the closest thing you can to a garden party at Desert Island Eatery. RSVP with desertislandeatery@gmail.com. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16. 2513 N. Campbell Ave.

Frog and Firkin's Eighth Annual Holiday Sing Along. To celebrate the season, Frog and Firkin is hosting a holiday extravaganza: there will be crafts, cookie decorating and even a special visit from Santa. Plus, a sweater and singing contest! Trophies will be awarded to "Most Festive Family," " Most Enthusiastic Caroler," and "Ugliest Holiday Sweater." 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19. 874 E. University Blvd.

Mariachis and Tequila. To warm up on these winter evenings, Nana's Kitchen is pouring tequila and inviting the mariachis to play. Featuring Mi Campo tequila and giveaways! If eggnog just isn't doing it for you, this event is sure to get you festive and moving. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. 8225 N. Courtney Page Way.



City of Gastronomy and SAZAND December Mixer. Here's your chance to learn about what Tucson is doing with its UNESCO City of Gastronomy designation from members of the non-profit "Tucson City of Gastronomy" and the "Southern Arizona Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics." 10 percent of all drink and food sales at the bar will be donated to the organizations. 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18. Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink. 101 East Pennington Street. Free.

What a magical city and time we live in: a whole fleet of local food trucks converge for wondrous smorgasbords, and you're invited! At this round up: Fiesta Filipina, Meatball Madness, The Curry Pot, Pasha Kebab and Grill, Jackie's Food Court, Tacoqueta, Don Pedro's Peruvian Bistro, Hott Bunns and more! 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16. Civano Park, 5241 Richard Ashley Way.

Don Pedro's 12th Avenue Pop-Up Lunch. Now that winter is coming into Tucson, Don Pedro's Peruvian Bistro is serving up some chilly season favorites: a limited-time aguadito soup, plus other secret menu items that are perfect for warming you up. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19. 4101 S. 12th Ave.