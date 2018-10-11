Quick Bites 

Fall Break! Family Funday at the Farmers Market. The Heirloom Farmers Market is going to Trail Dust Town and wants families to come enjoy the fall weather while also being treated to fun features. The event includes 15 local food vendors, live music, a petting zoo and access to carnival rides and games. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12. 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road.

click to enlarge BigStock

ZOOcson 2018. The Reid Park Zoo is back with its 25th annual fundraiser: ZOOcson. This year's event is inspired by the arrival of the American alligator and will feature Tucson's favorite restaurants, live music, auctions and animal ambassador presentations. While you enjoy your favorite drink (alcoholic or not), you can look to bid for an opportunity to win special Zoo experiences such as "Keeper for a Day," or "Vet for a Day." 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12. 3400 E. Zoo Court.

Buckelew Farm Pumpkin Festival. There is a plethora of activities Buckelew Farm has to offer in its 30th annual Pumpkin Festival. Unlimited rides through pumpkin fields, corn mazes, inflatable obstacle courses, a jumping castle, pedal carts, pumpkin painting, duck races, sand mountains, zip lines and pony hops are just some of the activities included in the admission. With food and drinks also available (including wine and beer), this seems like the ideal place to bring your children for a great time. The festival will run every Saturday and Sunday until the end of the month. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 17000 W. Ajo Hwy. $10

Urban Garden Festival. Pumpkins! The Tucson Botanical Gardens are hosting a full day dedicated to "reconnecting to our food and celebrating the fall season." Many events are scheduled throughout the day, giving you a variety of seasonal options such as pumpkin painting, cooking demonstrations, live music and more. This is also a great opportunity to also gather tips and tricks for your own food at home. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. 2150 N. Alvernon Way.

Beer, Brats and Brewery Tour. Are you curious to learn about how beer is made? Do you brew at home and want to improve? Dillinger Brewing Company is offering tours of their facilities to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson. On the tour the guides will explain their brewing process as well as offer access to the tank room and the mill room. Each ticket includes the tour, a choice of a brat or hot dog from Doxie Dogs and a pint of any beer or tap or a root beer. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. 3895 N. Oracle Road. $20 for kids, $35 for adults.

click to enlarge BigStock

Breakfast Horseback Ride. "At the Ranch, the early riser gets the horse... not to mention blueberry pancakes." If you have time on a Thursday or Sunday morning, consider passing by the Tanque Verde Ranch for a ride through towering cacti and rolling hills while you make your way to Old Homestead. Once there, enjoy breakfast made right in front of you with pancakes, eggs, bacon, orange juice and more. 7:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Every Thursday and Sunday. 14301 E. Speedway Blvd. $75

Peter Piper Pizza Fundraiser. It never hurts to help others out. This Monday, 15 percent of all food, beverage and token sales will go to Tucson High's Los Tucsonences Folklorico, a program dedicated to Mexican folkloric dance. All day. Monday Oct. 15. 3717 S. 12th Avenue.

Fall Pumpkin Celebration. Want to go on a little outing with the family? Apple Annie's Produce & Pumpkins is keeping up with festivities and hosting an annual fall event every weekend until the end of the month. Come enjoy their corn maze, pumpkin picking, hayrides and more. Different food options are available throughout the days, with "All-You-Can-Eat" pumpkin and buttermilk pancakes served before 10:30 a.m. It is suggested that you remember not only your camera for pictures, but also a jacket, as it can get cool at the venue. 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Every weekend until the end of the month. 2081 W. Hardy Road, Wilcox.