Quick Bites 

World Margarita Championship. This SAACA-presented event pits Tucson Originals cocktail creators against each other in a throwdown for the People's Choice award for the Best Signature Margarita. Along with watching the contest, attendees can sample margaritas, tequilas and Southwestern snacks. Try your luck with raffles for gift cards and gift baskets. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10. El Conquistador Golf and Tennis Resort, 10000 N. Oracle Road. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased at saaca.thundertix.com. 21+ event.

Public Brewhouse Specials for Return of the Mermaids. We may be in the middle of a desert, but Public Brewhouse is preparing for a flood of mermaids. The brewhouse is offering up Sparkle Specials all day long to celebrate Fourth Avenue's Return of the Mermaids event. If you're not dressed as a mermaid, you can still get a taste of mermaid spirit with glasses rimmed with edible glitter. Those who come decked out in mermaid attire can snag discounts for drinks at the brewhouse. 4 to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. 209 N. Hoff Ave.

Ribbon-Cutting: Growler's Taphouse. Growler's Taphouse is celebrating its first anniversary and is inviting the public to come join in on the fun. Jam out to band performances throughout the day, and enjoy food and drinks while you're there. Stick around for the ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. Event lasts from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. 8275 N. Silverbell Road, suite 137.

The Natural Wine Company and The Coronet—a Duo Every Sunday. Check out what sets natural wine apart from other wine with a special dinner made to accompany a selection of wine from the Natural Wine Company. Natural wine is created through a "hands off" approach on low-yield vines. How does that affect the taste? Head to the Coronet and see for yourself. 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. 402 E. Ninth St.

Quiz for a Cause. Show off your trivia skills in the name of helping animals. Lead your team through eight rounds of trivia—ranging in subject—hosted by Natasha Noir of Tucson C.A.R.E.S. The contest raises funds for the organization's work in animal rescues. During the rounds, snack vegan treats from the on-site vegan bake sale and sip on brews from Public Brewhouse. 8 to 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13. 209 N. Hoff Ave. $5 per person to play.

Spelling Bee[r]. Haunted by that time you accidentally spelled "machine" as "mashin" in the third grade spelling bee? No? Just me? Well, whatever the case may be, relive your grade school days and head to Tap & Bottle to put your spelling skills to the test in a free spelling bee. Winner takes home a trophy and gift certificates to Tap & Bottle. If you mess up on "machine" again, no worries; there's always beer! The Blacktop Grill will be there ready to refuel spellers. Signup at 6:30 p.m.; the bee starts 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14. 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Primavera Cooks! at Tavolino Ristorante Italiano. Head over to Tavolino Ristorante Italiano for a wine-paired gourmet dinner with Primavera Cooks! Dine on the restaurant's classic Italian fare at the nonprofit fundraising dinner, part of the 17th season of Primavera Cooks! 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15. 2890 E. Skyline Drive. Make reservations through Primavera at 520-308-3104. $125 per person.

Natural Grocers 63rd Anniversary. Who said grocery stores can't have birthday parties? Natural Grocers is celebrating its 63rd anniversary with savings, snacks and more. Select items will ring in at 33 to 60 percent off, and carry your items off in a reusable bag, free with purchase. Enter to win prizes ranging from gift cards to a grand prize trip to Thailand. And what's a birthday party without food? Catch a recipe demo and samples of Chocolate Powerhouse pudding from noon to 2 p.m., and stick around for a free ice cream social with sundaes and root beer floats from 4 to 6 p.m. Free event is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16. 3016 E. Broadway Blvd.

National Farmers Market Week. Whether you're a farmers market fan or just want to support local agriculture, mark your calendar for National Farmers Market Week, happening Aug. 5-12. Heirloom Farmers Markets is joining in on the celebration with a twist on the Rillito Park Farmers Market on Sunday. In addition to picking up groceries, you can snag free farmers market swag. Enjoy live music from Rudy Cortese, and Mr. Nature's Interactive Music Hour will be there from 10 to 11 a.m. for an interactive musical experience. 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 12. 4502 N. First Ave.