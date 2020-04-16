Presenting: The Tucson Weedly's Cannabis Bowl 2020 Winners 

click to enlarge

Best Delivery Service

Earth's Healing

Thanks to the 'rona outbreak and the subsequent weed rush, Earth's Healing has had to suspend its delivery service, but they hope to have it back up and running soon. When it's operational, the dispensary delivers across the metro area for a simple flat fee: If you order between $40 and $100 in goods, there's a $10 fee. If you order between $101 and $200, there's a $5. And if you're ordering more than $200, there's no fee at all.

Second place: Desert Bloom Re-Leaf Center

Third place: Downtown Dispensary/D2

Best Certification Center

Tumbleweeds Health Center

Until we see Arizona voters approve recreational weed for adult users, we are gonna have to get a license to smoke it—and that requires a recommendation from a doctor. Voters say the place to get that done is Tumbleweeds Health Center, which will get you legal with a minimum of hassle—provided you have an underlying health condition, of course.

Second place: Dr. Reeferalz

Third place: Sun Valley Certification Center

Best MMJ Doctor

Dr. Heather Moroso

Dr. Heather Moroso will not only help you with your certification, but will help you work out your health issues. She's the real deal, and a badass doc besides.

Second place: Dr. Nancy Robbins

Third place: Dr. Phillip Glotser

Best Waiting Room

Green Halo

Here's why so many people love Green Halo's waiting room: It's right next door to the kitchen where they bake the brownies! It's just like having that fresh-baked-cookies smell when you're selling a house: An underlying scent that will subconsciously put customers at ease—and maybe even give them the munchies.

Second place: Health's Healing North

Third place: Botanica

Best Customer Service

Green Halo

Green Halo may be one of the smaller dispensaries in town, but it's also one the most welcoming.

Second place: Earth's Healing

Third place: Prime Leaf

Best Pre-Roll

Green Halo pre-roll

Even with all these brownies, tinctures, cartridges and oinments, sometimes you just want an old-school joint. Our readers say that Green Halo's strain-specific pre-roll is just heavenly.

Second place: Earth's Healing pre-roll

Third place: Dutchie's six-pack

Best Indica Concentrate

Halo Concentrates

You have an abundance of cannabis extracts to choose from, but Weekly readers took a shine to Halo's line this year.

Second place: Earth Extracts

Third place: MPX

Best Sativa Concentrate

Halo Concentrates

As with the indica concentrate, Halo Concentrates' sativa extract offerings deliver a quality experience when you are looking for relief.

Second place: Earth Extracts

Third place: Venom Extracts

Best Hybrid Concentrate

Halo Extracts

Halo Extracts sweeps the concentrate category with this win.

Second place: Earth Extracts

Third place: MedLava

Best Soft-Drink Edible

Halo Infusion Cold Brew Coffee

Made in partnership with local brewer Yellow Brick Coffee, Halo Infusions' cold brew coffee brings a whole new meaning to your morning coffee buzz. In fact, this fresh drink loaded with 50mg of medicinal THC—available with or without hemp milk—is probably enough to keep you buzzing all day long.

Second place: Newton's Soda

Third place: Infusion Edibles Soda

Best THC Brownie

Aunt Ellie's Daily Dose

Aunt Ellie's Daily Dose, baked right here in Tucson at the Green Halo dispensary, is a fresh 25mg treat that will most certainly get you through your day.

Second place: Infusion Brownie

Third place: Korova Brownie

Best Candy THC Edible

Cannabliss Gummies

These star-shaped gummies, at 15mg each, are a sweet treat made with high-terpene, broad-spectrum crude extract that will definitely get you blissed out. See review, page 12.

Second place: Baked Bros Gummies

Third place: Pure Caramels

Best THC Topical

THC Wellness

Our testers found that THC wellness left them feeling temporary pain relief from chronic ailments—and that's what this stuff is supposed to do. Slather it on and feel better.

Second place: Chronic Health Topicals

Third place: iLava Touch

Best Sativa Vape Cartridge

Halo Concentrates

Halo Concentrates are high-quality gateway to getting a quality high.

Second place: Earthvape Premium

Third place: iLava XXX

Best Indica Vape Cartridge

Halo X

Made with high-terpene, full spectrum extract, these cartridges have a smooth flavor and solid medicinal effects.

Second place: Earthvape

Third place: iLava

Best Hybrid Vape Cartridge

Halo X

As with the indica vape cartridge, the Halo X hybrid gets the job done.

Second place: Earthvape

Third place: iLava

Best CBD Vape Cartridge

Halo X

If you're looking for some of the relief that cannabis provides without the euphoric buzz, these CDB cartridges are the medine for you.

Second place: Earthvape

Third place: iLava

Specials

Best New Patient Special

Green Halo: Free Eighth

Green Halo keeps it simple for new patients: A free eighth of an ounce of kind bud.

Second place: Earth's Healing

Third place: Desert Bloom Re-Leaf Center

Best Monday Special

Green Halo

Green Halo came out on top with its 35% off all juice, tinctures, topicals and edibles, beating out Earth's Healing's BOGO on premium EarthVapes and Downtown Dispensary's BOGO on a gram of MedLava Extracts.

Second place: Earth's Healing

Third place: Downtown Dispensary

Best Tuesday Special

Earth's Healing

Earth's Healing's low price of $10 a gram on all strains, but readers also liked Downtown Dispensary's mid/top tier pricing of $10 a gram and Prime Leaf's discount of 20% on edibles, concentrates and topicals.

Second place: Downtown Dispensary

Third place: Prime Leaf

Best Wednesday Special

Earth's Healing

A pre-packed ounce for $100 at Earth's Healing beat out Green Halo's free gram with the purchase of a quarter-ounce and Downtown Dispensary's offer of $30 for an eighth-ounce.

Second place: Green Halo

Third place: Downtown Dispensary

Best Thursday Special

Earth's Healing

With an offer of 20 percent off your edibles if you buy two or more, Earth's Healing beats out Prime Leaf's bulk deal on Select cartridges (buy 2, get 2) and Green Med's similar BOGO on Select cartridges.

Second place: Prime Leaf

Third place: Green Med

Best Friday Special

Earth's Healing

Earth's Healing lets you choose any deal, which gives you plenty of options—and reasons to stop by. Prime Leaf comes in second with its $75 half-ounce prepack, while Downtown Dispensary/D2's half-price 1000mg iLava Delta 8 Clarity vape cartridge comes in third.

Second place: Prime Leaf

Third place: Downtown Dispensary

Best Saturday Special

Green Halo

Green Halo's offer of a gram of shatter for $25 beats out Earth Healing's deal of four grams of Earth Extracts concentrates for $80 and Downtown Dispensary's offer of any 2 grams of MedLava extract for $60.

Second place: Earth's Healing

Third place: Downtown Dispensary

Best Sunday Special

Earth's Healing

Earth's Healing BOGO on Premium Earth Vapes takes first place, while second place goes to Nature Med, where you can pick any deal, and third place goes to Prime Leaf, where you'll find 20 percent off edibles, concentrates and topicals.

Second place: Nature Med

Third place: Prime Leaf

Best Happy Hour Special

Nature Med

Nature Med takes this category by offering a whole mess of deals from 4:20 to 5:20 every day: 15% off edibles/$5 premium prerolls/10% all vape cartridges/ and buy-one-get-one-50 percent off all grams. Desert Bloom Re-Leaf comes in second with 15% off all concentrates between 7-10 a.m. and 7-10 p.m. In third place, Prime Leaf offers 15% off early risers between 9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Second place: Desert Bloom Re-Leaf Center

Third place: Prime Leaf