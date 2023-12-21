Pop the cork at these NYE celebrations

New Year’s Eve doesn’t have to mean sitting at home, watching the latest pop star perform on television.

Tucson has a plethora of happenings, whether they’re groovy dance parties or low-key hangs. There are many ways to enjoy another classically sunny New Year’s Eve in Tucson.

Tucson country singer Billy Shaw Jr. and Mamma Coal are among the acts ushering in the New Year. Shaw is performing at the new venue Corbett’s in Downtown Tucson.

“It’s really a neat venue,” said Shaw, whose band will tour outside of Arizona next year. “It’s an outdoor venue. They have an indoor restaurant, a patio area and this outdoor beer garden near the stage. They’re known for their outdoor/indoor pickleball courts. They pipe our music to the whole property.”

Shaw said fans can expect an upbeat, fun show. (See below for information about the show.)

“We’ve been having fun with the originals,” he said. “We still have the dance music tunes at the dance halls. I love throwing the originals out there.”

While Shaw is playing a new venue, Mamma Coal is making a return visit to Trail Dust Town in Tucson. The family event will boast live music, rides, brunch, cocktails for adults, and sweets and goodies for kids.

“It’s so much fun,” said Carra “Mamma Coal” Stasney. “We do a countdown and balloon drop at noon. Seeing all the happy families and dancing kids really makes the New Year event special.”

The Muffulettas NYE Eve Party

DEC. 29

Start the party early with the Muffulettas. This nine-piece band, heavily influenced by R&B, funk and jazz, celebrates a few days early to one-up everyone.

Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Café, 505 W. Miracle Mile, Tucson, $10, 7 p.m., www.montereycourtaz.com

2024 Backyard Bash

DEC. 31

See Billy Shaw and DJ Ern Dollaz entertain at Corbett’s. The compound features midnight toast, late-night bites, shot shack, cornhole, drink specials, popcorn, and heaters.

Corbett’s, 340 N. Sixth Avenue, Tucson, free admission, 6 p.m.,

www.corbettstucson.com

click to enlarge (Submitted) Mamma coal.

Mamma Coal

DEC. 31

Mamma Coal’s trio plays Trail Dust Town in Tucson during a special program for kids that starts at 10 a.m. The family event will boast live music, rides, brunch, cocktails for adults and sweets and goodies for kids.

Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, free, 10 a.m., www.traildusttown.com

New Year’s Eve Flow

DEC. 31

Unwind with Ashlee and Jackie for a 75-minute, all-levels flow at Yoga Loft Tucson. Stretch into 2024 with a clean slate and new intentions with a guided meditation and gentle poses this New Year’s Eve.

Yoga Loft Tucson, 2706 N. Silverbell Road, Suite 1160, Tucson, visit website for charges, 9:30 a.m.,

www.yogalofttucson.com

Noon Year’s Eve

DEC. 31

Celebrate the end of the year surrounded by desert creatures at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. This festive event is kid-friendly and will include sparkling cider and apple juice, a dance party with a DJ, arts and crafts, free face painting, and sorbet from Lulu’s Sorbetto. A live creature show begins at noon, after a Sonoran Desert-style ball drop. Plus, free books for the first 50 kids provided by the Pima County Library.

Event is free with museum admission.

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road, free with museum admission, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.,

www.desertmuseum.org

Fluxx NYE

DEC. 31

Fluxx is back at 191 Toole to ring in the New Year with a dance celebration of queer culture. Celebrate Queer Year’s Eve with DJs Motion and MizzSkoden, and go-go dancers. Don’t feel like dancing? Stop by to enjoy a photobooth, food trucks and free giveaways.

191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $12, 21 and older, 9 p.m., www.rialtotheatre.com

Roaring ’20s NYE

DEC. 31

Come in costume this New Year’s Eve at Monkey Bar for a Roaring ’20s-themed party, complete with drink specials and free champagne at midnight.

Monkey Bar, 1120 S. Wilmot Road, Tucson, call for charge, 21 and older, 9 p.m., 520-398-4451

New Year’s Eve

DEC. 31

Stop by Catalina Brewing Company for good food and even better company. New York ball drop at midnight, complete with champagne, and partying until 2 a.m.

Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin, Tucson, visit website for charge, 7 p.m.,

www.catalinabrewingco.com

New Year’s Eve

DEC. 31

Say farewell to 2023 at MSA Annex’s outdoor bar, Westbound. Enjoy 2023’s last sunset with live music from the Rosano Brothers and a complimentary champagne toast at 5 p.m.

Westbound, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, Tucson, free, 3:30 p.m.,

www.mercadodistrict.com

A Very Barbie New Year’s Eve

DEC. 31

Step into Barbie’s Dreamhouse for a magical evening of Barbie-inspired food and drinks at The Parish. Come dressed up for this iconic night.

The Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, visit website for charge and to reserve tables, 5 p.m.,

www.theparishtucson.com

New Year’s Eve

DEC. 31

Tap & Bottle Downtown, 403 N. Sixth Avenue, Tucson, keeps New Year’s Eve free and fun with DJ Carl Hanni and complimentary champagne at midnight.

Tap & Bottle Downtown, 403 N. Sixth Avenue, Tucson, free, 21 and older, 9 p.m., www.thetapandbottle.com

Noon Year’s Eve

DEC. 31

There’s no reason to save the New Year’s festivities until the evening. Bring the family to Tap & Bottle’s northside location for a family-friendly New Year’s party. Live music, free face painting and a balloon drop at noon. Those 21 and older will receive complimentary champagne.

Tap & Bottle North, 7254 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, free, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., www.thetapandbottle.com

Mr. Head’s 2024 New Year’s Eve Celebration

DEC. 31

Be part of the party at Mr. Head’s Gallery and Bar. Enjoy music by DJ Jahmar and DJ Dre Day. The special guest host is Prince Willie.

Mr. Head’s Gallery, 513 N. Fourth Avenue, free admission, 21 and older, www.fourthavenue.org

IBT’s New Year’s Eve

DEC. 31

IBT’s hosts the Black & White Party, a dinner and drag show hosted by Princess Prozac. DJs entertain late into the night.

IBT’s Bar + Food, 616 N. Fourth Avenue, Tucson, $25 dinner and show, $10 cover otherwise, 21 and older, 8 p.m.,

www.ibtstucson.com