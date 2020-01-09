Police Dispatch 

click to enlarge Bigstock

East Fourth Street

Nov. 14, 4:35 p.m.

A volatile University of Arizona student used an offensive rap composition as a coping mechanism to deal with being dumped by his "girlfriend" of two weeks, though he seemed eager to show he cared more about a T-shirt than the breakup, according to a UA Police Department report.

A UA officer visited the ex-girlfriend—also a UA student—near her room in the Huachuca Residence Hall, 940 E. Fourth St., where she revealed she'd recently ended an "intimate relationship" (of two weeks) with the subject, which "upset" him. She said he'd asked her to return a T-shirt he'd left in her room, and she was willing, but "when the return did not happen fast enough, (the male) threatened to come to her dorm and destroy her hallway."

He followed through with that threat almost immediately: Along the whole hallway outside the female's room, she found that all the nametags and labels—plus everything that had been on a nearby bulletin board—had been torn down, ripped into pieces, and dumped in front of her door.

The victim showed the officer a video her ex had just posted on social media showing him "rapping about his relationship and breakup." Riddled with profanity, the rap mostly detailed his sexual encounters with the victim. While spitting the line, "If I got chlamydia, that bitch gon' get hit," in the video the young man "used his hand to imitate shooting a gun at the camera, including recoil after pulling an imaginary trigger."

Despite the officer's repeated suggestions that the victim change dorms, get an order of protection against the subject, or do something to help prevent future contact with him, she declined—but she did block him from calling or texting her.

Calling the young man's phone, the officer easily reached him; he said he was at the Circle K and would meet the officer there. He was "very apologetic" upon contact, admitted to destroying the reportee's hallway and "expressed sincere regret for his actions," saying he hadn't been planning to call or text her anymore and "simply wanted his T-shirt back."

After handcuffing and arresting the young man for criminal damage and domestic violence, the officer personally delivered him the T-shirt he'd been demanding, which he apparently wanted to wear to jail. He was transported to the Pima County Detention Center, wearing the shirt, after the officer gave in to his plea to call his mother.