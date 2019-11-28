Police Dispatch 

click to enlarge

Philanthropy Fail

Oct. 1, 12:56 a.m.

South Palo Verde Road

A couple of beer bandits bamboozled a convenience store, then apparently felt that donating a dollar to charity made up for their deed, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report.

A cashier at a southside Circle K told a sheriff's deputy that a little after midnight that morning, a 20-something man "with a long, bushy beard" and a 20-something woman with glasses came to her counter with three tall cans of beer. Since the woman didn't have her ID, she said, she told them they couldn't buy the beer—so the male off-handedly tossed a single dollar bill in a charity-donation box near the register, grabbed all three cans and took off with his companion.

The reporting deputy located the subjects nearby, though they didn't have the beer with them. The male admitted he had money to pay for the beers, showing the cop a $10 bill.

Instead of just leaving a $1 bill on the counter and walking out, said the male, "(I) should've (left) the $10 bill on the counter and walked out."

That still would've been illegal, of course, but the deputy didn't correct him—finding that he had a warrant out for his arrest, he handcuffed the male subject and brought him to jail on that warrant, as well as for shoplifting.

The glasses-clad woman said "she did not know what was going on" and was released. The three cans of beer were found on the ground nearby where the nabbed young man had tossed them.

There Are Tricks in Every Grade

Oct. 24, 7:49 p.m.

UA Area

Two University of Arizona students wrote a note apologizing for a puerile prank they played to frighten their teacher, said a UA Police Department report.

A UA officer responded to Coconino Hall, 1003 N. Olive Road, to speak in person with a female biology professor who'd filed a "disorderly conduct" report that week about two of her students, apparently male, who'd played a trick on her to scare her. The embarrassed teacher didn't provide details on the gag itself, but it was clearly some kind of classic caper in which students set a trap to make their teacher jump—more common in elementary school than college.

The professor said sometime that day—two days after the prank—someone had slipped a piece of paper under her door that turned out to be a handwritten letter.

"We weren't trying to be mean," the vintage pranksters explained. "We were just having fun. But I'm so sorry that fun came at your expense. We feel bad." They went on to say they'd recorded the incident and her reaction on their phone, but they promised not to post the video on social media.

The letter was signed, "Two Sorry Jackasses."