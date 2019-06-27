June 27, 2019 News & Opinion » Police Dispatch

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Police Dispatch 

Kids These Days…?!

By
bigstock-close-up-of-woman-hand-using-l-255270226.jpg

Bigstock

UA Area

May 8, 5:18 p.m.

A University of Arizona professor was rather bizarrely unbothered when near the end of the semester (coincidentally or not), he received an extremely unpleasant email from a student who hadn't even tried to conceal their identity, a UA Police Department report stated.

Speaking to a UA officer by phone, the professor read the email aloud:

"You're a shitty person and nobody gives two fucks about you. ... Obviously (you) suck. Fuck you for making this class so hard."

It had been sent about two hours previous to the call.

The professor, seeming completely unruffled, told the officer "he never had any issues" with this student before, and since the note contained no threats, he "just wanted the email documented." He had no desire to meet any police officer in person or discuss the incident further.

The reporting officer thus completed an "FYI for the Dean of Students" and closed the case. ■

More Police Dispatch »

Tags:

More by Anna Mirocha

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Editor's Note

    Foreign Exchange
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Nov 30, 2017

  • Police Dispatch

    Found at the Pond, Sent Up the River
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Nov 30, 2017

The Range

Stepping Up: Breakdancing Considered for 2024 Olympics

Stepping Up: Breakdancing Considered for 2024 Olympics

By Christopher Boan Jun 26, 2019  3:41 pm

Did I Underestimate the Impact Of Open Enrollment In My Last Post?

Did I Underestimate the Impact Of Open Enrollment In My Last Post?

By David Safier Jun 26, 2019  2:33 pm

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, June 26

Video
Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, June 26

By TW Fun & Games Desk Jun 26, 2019  1:30 am

More »

Latest in Police Dispatch

Most Commented On

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation