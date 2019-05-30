May 30, 2019 News & Opinion » Police Dispatch

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Police Dispatch 

Chipped Off

By
l.jpg

Courtesy

East Second Street

April 16, 7:46 a.m.

A food vendor at the University of Arizona got hit by a hungry (but possibly picky) nighttime prowler who took hundreds of dollars worth of chips and other junk food, a UAPD report stated.

A UA officer responded to a ramada in the courtyard of the Richard A. Harvill Building, 1103 E. Second St., where the owner a food-service business called Not Jus Doggs LLC had reported an overnight burglary of the food stand she operated there.

The perp had stolen one thing you'd expect—the contents of the stand's cash register, about $175. But much more costly to the victim was the fact that they'd also broken into the food cabinets and drink refrigerator to steal a majority of the food stand's inventory. All in all, Not Jus Doggs was missing about $200 worth of bagged chips and other snack items, plus cans and bottles of soda and other drinks. (And the four heavy-duty padlocks that were broken to access all this weren't cheap either.)

The thief must've been a professional, considering not a single fingerprint or other identifying clue was found anywhere at or near the food stand.

The reportee said someone had also recently attempted to break into another of her stands, outside the Modern Languages Building, but they apparently hadn't really wanted any of the food there, since they hadn't broken a single lock. The owner didn't mention whether that stand offered different eats.

More Police Dispatch »

Tags:

More by Anna Mirocha

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Editor's Note

    Foreign Exchange
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Nov 30, 2017

  • Police Dispatch

    Found at the Pond, Sent Up the River
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Nov 30, 2017

The Range

Six Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Thursday, May 30

Six Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Thursday, May 30

By TW Fun & Games Desk May 30, 2019  1:30 am

Laughing Stock: Still More Comedy at The O, Fitzsimmons Spotlights Local Laughs

Laughing Stock: Still More Comedy at The O, Fitzsimmons Spotlights Local Laughs

By Linda Ray May 29, 2019  5:14 pm

Kathy Hoffman Is Doing What She Was Elected To Do

Kathy Hoffman Is Doing What She Was Elected To Do

By David Safier May 29, 2019  2:36 pm

More »

Latest in Police Dispatch

Most Commented On

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation