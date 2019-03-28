Police Dispatch 

North La Canada Drive

Jan. 25, 3:39 p.m.

Some not-at-all-vulgar—in fact curiously moving—words were written large on a bridge as graffiti, said an Oro Valley Police Department report.

While on patrol, an officer located a big conglomeration of graffiti, in the form of text, covering the whole west side of a bridge and retaining wall near the intersection of North La Canada Drive and West Linda Vista Boulevard. The largest legible words, in all capital letters, stood out in red and read "KARMA," "JOY" and the mysteriously inspiriting "WHAM!"

Most of the other writing was too stylized to be discerned—except for one other all-caps word painted in yellow: "WASH."

With no witnesses or surveillance footage of the street artiste at work, the officer closed the case after taking photos and filling out paperwork requesting the removal of the (not so) offending writing on the wall.