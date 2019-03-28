March 28, 2019 News & Opinion » Police Dispatch

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Police Dispatch 

Inspirational (and Instructional?) Outdoor Décor

By
bigstock-a-young-graffiti-artist-paints-277115890.jpg

BigStock

North La Canada Drive

Jan. 25, 3:39 p.m.

Some not-at-all-vulgar—in fact curiously moving—words were written large on a bridge as graffiti, said an Oro Valley Police Department report.

While on patrol, an officer located a big conglomeration of graffiti, in the form of text, covering the whole west side of a bridge and retaining wall near the intersection of North La Canada Drive and West Linda Vista Boulevard. The largest legible words, in all capital letters, stood out in red and read "KARMA," "JOY" and the mysteriously inspiriting "WHAM!"

Most of the other writing was too stylized to be discerned—except for one other all-caps word painted in yellow: "WASH."

With no witnesses or surveillance footage of the street artiste at work, the officer closed the case after taking photos and filling out paperwork requesting the removal of the (not so) offending writing on the wall.

More Police Dispatch »

Tags:

More by Anna Mirocha

  • Police Dispatch

    Dog-and-Cat-and-People-and-Thankfully-No-Pony Show
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Mar 28, 2019

  • Police Dispatch: Wasted Effort

    An extremely intoxicated northside man made a valiant attempt at appearing alert and composed when caught illegally behind the wheel.
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Mar 14, 2019

  • Police Dispatch: Lowbrow Usage, High-Level Use

    Caught with weed at school, a tongue-tied teen couldn't quantify aspects of his marijuana habit to a police officer
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Mar 7, 2019
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Range

22 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: March 29 to 31

Video
22 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: March 29 to 31

By TW Fun & Games Desk Mar 29, 2019  1:30 am

Kamala Harris Wants To Raise Teachers' Salaries

Kamala Harris Wants To Raise Teachers' Salaries

By David Safier Mar 28, 2019  2:28 pm

Claytoon of the Day: Trippin' With Betsy

Claytoon of the Day: Trippin' With Betsy

By Clay Jones Mar 28, 2019  10:10 am

More »

Latest in Police Dispatch

  • Police Dispatch

    Dog-and-Cat-and-People-and-Thankfully-No-Pony Show
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Mar 28, 2019

  • Police Dispatch: Wasted Effort

    An extremely intoxicated northside man made a valiant attempt at appearing alert and composed when caught illegally behind the wheel.
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Mar 14, 2019
  • More »

Most Commented On

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation