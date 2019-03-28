March 28, 2019 News & Opinion » Police Dispatch

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Police Dispatch 

Dog-and-Cat-and-People-and-Thankfully-No-Pony Show

By
bigstock-labrador-3173844.jpg

BigStock

North Oracle Road

Feb. 24, 10:14 a.m.

A cohabiting couple were arrested for fighting like cats and dogs while living in a car—which they (somehow) also shared with two dogs and a cat, according to an Oro Valley Police Department report.

Officers responded to North Oracle Road, where a bystander had reported a male and female inside a parked car "punching each other" (though he later admitted he hadn't actually witnessed any physical violence).

Though the boyfriend's story didn't quite match the girlfriend's, it was determined they'd definitely had an argument over money. The man said he'd sent some money to someone through Venmo and was trying to get it back using his girlfriend's phone—and she hadn't liked that, allegedly inflicting minor scratches on his back.

During the investigation, officers discovered the female had been living in the boyfriend's car with him for quite some time, along with his two (not small) dogs ... and her own pet cat.

Both subjects were booked into jail on domestic violence charges, their car was towed and their animals were taken to a shelter. The report didn't mention whether they'd be eligible to retrieve their pets after release under any circumstances (say, if the man had been able to get back his Venmo'ed money and put it toward rent).

More Police Dispatch »

Tags:

More by Anna Mirocha

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Range

22 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: March 29 to 31

Video
22 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: March 29 to 31

By TW Fun & Games Desk Mar 29, 2019  1:30 am

Kamala Harris Wants To Raise Teachers' Salaries

Kamala Harris Wants To Raise Teachers' Salaries

By David Safier Mar 28, 2019  2:28 pm

Claytoon of the Day: Trippin' With Betsy

Claytoon of the Day: Trippin' With Betsy

By Clay Jones Mar 28, 2019  10:10 am

More »

Latest in Police Dispatch

  • Police Dispatch

    Inspirational (and Instructional?) Outdoor Décor
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Mar 28, 2019

  • Police Dispatch: Wasted Effort

    An extremely intoxicated northside man made a valiant attempt at appearing alert and composed when caught illegally behind the wheel.
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Mar 14, 2019
  • More »

Most Commented On

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation