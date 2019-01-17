January 17, 2019 News & Opinion » Police Dispatch

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Police Dispatch 

What Would Dondi Do?

By
bigstock-vienna-austria--november---160077146.jpg

BigStock

UA Area

Nov. 26, 2018, 4:42

A college-going proselytizer had a not-so-legal method for spreading the Word, perhaps showing his preaching game ahead of his practice, a UA Police Department report said.

An officer went to the courtyard of the Integrated Learning Center, 1503 E. University Blvd., regarding a possible vending-machine theft.

There he met a student who'd witnessed a young man forcibly opening a vending machine, extracting a burrito after "pulling on it" for a while. The reportee said he then nonchalantly microwaved the snack and scrawled something on a wall before departing the area.

Finding no obvious damage to the machine, after calling its source company, the officer concluded it hadn't been locked properly.

On a nearby pillar in blue writing he found some graffiti apparently expounding on a Bible verse from the Epistle of James: "Faith without works is dead. Whatever is not faith is sin! So work on faith."

The Christian burrito-eating tagger hadn't been located at the time of the report.

More Police Dispatch »

Tags:

More by Anna Mirocha

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Range

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Thursday, Jan. 17

Video
Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Thursday, Jan. 17

By TW Fun & Games Desk Jan 17, 2019  1:00 am

Lauging Stock: Comedy Show To Raise Repurposed Roof

Lauging Stock: Comedy Show To Raise Repurposed Roof

By Linda Ray Jan 16, 2019  3:55 pm

Ducey's State of the Schools Address

Ducey's State of the Schools Address

By David Safier Jan 16, 2019  12:16 pm

More »

Latest in Police Dispatch

Most Commented On

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation