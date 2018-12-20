Police Dispatch 

University of Arizona Area

November 26, 6:12 p.m.

A male college student learned it was best not to send unsolicited half-naked images of himself to a random female classmate, according to a UA Police Department report.

The female told a UA officer she'd been sitting in class and glanced at her phone to see someone was trying to AirDrop her a file, apparently a video of a shirtless male. Later finding the sender's name on the class roster, she learned it'd been a young man in that very room at another desk.

When the officer contacted the other student, he seemed extremely embarrassed and said he'd sent the video on friend's dare and "did not think about the consequences." He said he understood from that point on the reportee "only wants school-related communication, if necessary."