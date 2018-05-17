May 17, 2018 News & Opinion » Police Dispatch

Arbitrary and Malicious

click to enlarge Hmmm..just what was on those USB sticks? 🤔
  • Hmmm..just what was on those USB sticks? 🤔

March 21, 10:30 a.m., Rincon Beat

An east-side woman was the victim of an oddly random yet specific burglary, possibly perpetrated by an oddly random yet specific suspect, a Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

The woman told a sheriff's deputy that last night, her burglar alarm was activated; although she found no intruder, she locked herself in a closet to sleep (just in case).

This morning, she said, she'd found nothing missing from her property except four "USB type memory storage devices" (whose contents she wouldn't disclose) and two silver-colored cordless phones.

She said "she thought her 87-year-old ex-husband ... may have sneaked (in)" and taken them. She said he was "very manipulative and capable of doing such a thing," declaring she thought he'd also stolen the keys to her Corvette (which was in the shop).

The deputy said to contact him if any clues surfaced or she found the missing items.

