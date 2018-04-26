April 26, 2018 News & Opinion » Police Dispatch

Police Dispatch 

Adding Oddity to Injury

By
Foothills Area, April 25, 1:51 a.m.

A north-side homeowner arrived in his driveway to find a dent in his car, along with a strangely presented note purporting to tell his fortune, a Pima County Sheriff's Department report stated.

A sheriff's deputy met with the victim at his residence in a quiet neighborhood, where he saw that the man's blue Hyundai, parked in the street, had a large dent in its hood.

The officer reported that the dent "appeared to be a...circular shape, possibly where someone had sat on the vehicle...or possibly lain down." As the victim noticed the damage, he reportedly also saw a bright-orange piece of paper stuck to the windshield of his marred car.

A note on it read, "So far you've survived 100% of your worst days. You are doing great!"

At the time of the report, no suspects had been identified regarding either the dent or the note (presumed to be related).

