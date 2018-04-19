April 19, 2018 News & Opinion » Police Dispatch

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Police Dispatch 

Recklessly Sexist

By
bigstock--222251455.jpg

East University Blvd. March 11, 9:46 p.m.

A budding male-chauvinist bigwig insisted that doling out misogynistic insults to a female University of Arizona employee was his "right" as a paying student, according to a UA Police Department report.

Two UA officers responded to the UA Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd., to meet with the victim, who said the student was unsatisfied with her efforts to help solve an issue with his library account. She said his "harassing and disruptive" behavior—including personal insults—was monopolizing her time, and she couldn't help him anyway since he was constantly interrupting her as she tried to speak.

The young man, upon interview, said he'd done "nothing wrong" even while admitting he'd gotten riled up and told the reportee "he doubted she was educated" during their encounter (in which, incidentally, she was trying to help him address charges of damaging a UA laptop). He declared that "as a paying student he has the right to call her any names he wished," mentioning "bitch" and "fat" as just a couple terms he felt he could "rightfully" use.

The officers were ultimately able to explain that such behavior could earn the subject criminal charges—though this took a while, since he was constantly interrupting them as they tried to speak.

After finding him the email address of another library employee to contact, the officers dismissed the student, reporting the incident to the dean in case of further trouble. (This was probably wise, considering his new library contact was also female, though we can hope he found it harder to deem her an uneducated fat bitch via email.)

More Police Dispatch »

Tags:

More by Anna Mirocha

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Danehy

    There’s a chance Trump might be OK, but Tom tells us we should probably count on the fact his hair will never grow back
    • by Tom Danehy
    • Nov 24, 2016

  • 7 Ways to Have a Better Day

    • by Jessica Suriano
    • Jan 26, 2017

The Range

So, What Do People Think About Teachers?

So, What Do People Think About Teachers?

By David Safier Apr 18, 2018  2:14 pm

Apple Juice Needs a Home

Apple Juice Needs a Home

By Humane Society of Southern Arizona Apr 17, 2018  10:47 am

The Wrongheaded Decision To Remove Auggie Romero As Pueblo High Principal

The Wrongheaded Decision To Remove Auggie Romero As Pueblo High Principal

By David Safier Apr 16, 2018  4:20 pm

More »

Latest in Police Dispatch

Most Commented On

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2018 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation