Police Dispatch 

Stop Dogging Our Dog!

When did zombies learn how to use cameras?

When did zombies learn how to use cameras?

Green Valley, Feb. 1, 8:19 p.m.

A Green Valley man's across-the-street neighbor had a creepy habit of photographing him and his wife—always with their elderly dog, a PCSD report stated.

The reportee told a deputy that whenever he takes out his dog, this neighbor sits outside and watches him in a menacing manner. At one point, he said, the man actually "had cameras set up pointed at his house"—and though they'd been dismantled, still, whenever his wife walks their dog, the man emerges to photograph her.

The deputy said this could be considered harassment, but law enforcement needed evidence. He advised the man to try photographing the neighbor photographing them.

Tucson Weekly

