July 04, 2019 News & Opinion » Police Dispatch

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Police Dispatch: Hometown Teardown 

By
police_2.jpg

Bigstock

Foothills Area

April 30,11:31 p.m.

A group-home caretaker expressed a frightening and strangely specific antipathy toward a young client because he happened to be from St. Louis, Missouri, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report.

Talking with a sheriff's deputy by phone, the subject's boss said the 16-year-old client told her the caretaker—a male ex-Marine who drove a van for the home—had started a disturbing tiff after also leaving him (and some other kids) waiting in the van for two hours on a hot day. The kid, who'd been raised in St. Louis, said after learning this, the employee declared that he carried a gun at all times and said: "I'll kill anyone from St. Louis. ... People from St. Louis are faggots."

When the deputy asked the young man for details about the hot-van incident—telling him a higher-up employee had said they'd only been left inside for 20 minutes, not two hours—the client admitted he couldn't remember the exact number of minutes that had elapsed but maintained it had been "a long time," maybe an hour and a half.

He then backed down a bit regarding the caretaker's alleged threatening statements, giving the context that the two men had already been arguing, "going back and forth" when they were made. In fact, he admitted, he was the first one who'd tried to denigrate the residents of the other's hometown with that denigrating term for homosexuals—saying "Boston's full of faggots"—before the other man said the same about St. Louisans (and he might've initially misunderstood that part about murdering them). The caretaker was allegedly "trying to play with him."

But the kid also said he felt safe in his situation and wasn't afraid of the caretaker. "I don't play like that," he stated.

An Arizona Department of Child Safety agent said the incident didn't meet the criteria for an investigation and "everything was fine" for now. ■

More Police Dispatch »

Tags:

More by Anna Mirocha

  • Police Dispatch: Older but Bolder

    A (much) older-than-average University of Arizona student escaped punishment after reports of him masturbating in his car while watching convenience-store patrons.
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Jul 4, 2019

  • Police Dispatch

    Well-Fed Meth Head
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Jun 27, 2019

  • Police Dispatch

    Kids These Days…?!
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Jun 27, 2019
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Editor's Note

    Foreign Exchange
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Nov 30, 2017

  • Police Dispatch

    Found at the Pond, Sent Up the River
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Nov 30, 2017

The Range

The Privatization Movement is Losing Support From Democrats and the Occasional Billionaire

The Privatization Movement is Losing Support From Democrats and the Occasional Billionaire

By David Safier Jun 28, 2019  4:10 pm

Learn to Cook at the Garden Kitchen

Learn to Cook at the Garden Kitchen

By Meredith O'Neil Jun 28, 2019  12:44 pm

Supreme Court Rejects, For Now, Citizenship Question on 2020 Census

Supreme Court Rejects, For Now, Citizenship Question on 2020 Census

By Miranda Faulkner and Cronkite News Jun 28, 2019  11:43 am

More »

Latest in Police Dispatch

  • Police Dispatch: Older but Bolder

    A (much) older-than-average University of Arizona student escaped punishment after reports of him masturbating in his car while watching convenience-store patrons.
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Jul 4, 2019

  • Police Dispatch

    Well-Fed Meth Head
    • by Anna Mirocha
    • Jun 27, 2019
  • More »

Most Commented On

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation