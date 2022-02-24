Planting Seeds: Community Hope Grows At JB Wright Elementary Garden

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

With more than 26 languages, cultures, and a large refugee population, the community around the John B. Wright Elementary School in Tucson is working around a common goal: a shared garden plot.



Elementary students, teachers, local residents and university students have all collaborated on the garden that serves as a bright spot to everyone involved.



“There’s nothing more amazing than watching children in the garden,” said former JB Wright Elementary principal Maria Marin.



The school’s garden program includes a “mini-orchard,” a greenhouse, a raisedbed garden and a desert tortoise habitat.



Crops at the garden include carrots, onions, bok choy and multiple citrus trees. Their greenhouse is able to grow plants from seeds to seedlings, and JBW is even working to trade seedlings with other school garden programs in the Tucson Unified School District.



In 2010, Marin launched the school’s STEM program with a small garden. Students were able to plant seeds, observe the growth and develop basic gardening skills. However, a family tragedy catalyzed the program into something much larger. Two years into building the program, Marin’s son was killed while serving with the Marines in Afghanistan. “It was a difficult time,” Marin said. “But we wanted to bring community support together and build a heroes garden.” So with the help of community members and staff, the garden program grew. Private company AAA Landscaping collaborated with third graders to create the design and layout, while Sundt Construction donated the concrete garden bed. By summer 2012, the harvest was in full swing.



“We wanted to recognize all of the lost heroes,” Marin said. “And this can also be a place for kids to come and grow and learn."





click to enlarge Courtesy Photo “It’s really important to expose our students to learning that was not just content enriching, but improving quality of life,” said former Wright Elementary principal Maria Marin. “From farm to table, we help our students learn about healthy eating and the impact it has on healthy brains.”