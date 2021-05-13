Pima County, TMC offer Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older starting today

Posted By Christina Duran on Thu, May 20, 2021 at 1:00 AM

Pima County, Tucson Medical Center and the state of Arizona began offering vaccinations for those 12 and older at multiple locations last week.

This follows the approval by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on the FDA's emergency use authorization of Pfizer for children 12-15 on Wednesday, May 12. The county, which has provided primarily Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, began administering Pfizer vaccines last week at two locations: TMC's Udall Park vaccination site and the Foothills Mall clinic. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only approved for those 18 and older.

"The announcement earlier today is a welcome step in our ongoing battle against COVID-19," said Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Health Department. "We have been watching and worrying about young people and the variants of COVID-19 for a few weeks. This is an extra and excellent layer of protection to keep them and their loved ones safe."

While the Pfizer vaccine is available at the county's pop-up clinic for children 12-15, the vaccine is available for anyone, according to health officials. TMC is reserving the Pfizer vaccine for the 12 to 17 group, and offering Moderna for adults; however, they will offer Pfizer to accompanying guardians if they have not yet been vaccinated.

TMC plans to offer Pfizer for the foreseeable future and has about 1,500 doses, with more expected early next week, said Vice President of Community Benefit Julia Strange.

The county is also offering the Pfizer vaccine at the Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd., in the former Old Navy store. The site is open daily from noon to 8 p.m.

The county plans to offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson at Richey Resource Center, 2209 N. 15th Ave., on Thursday, May 20.

Pfizer is also available at the UA POD and selected pharmacies, including Walgreens and CVS, which are currently offering the vaccine for those 12 and older.

For all locations, a parent or guardian must accompany any minors.

The UA site is open until 5 p.m. daily, and while no appointment is required, the site encourages registration at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. To find a pharmacy offering Pfizer, visit VaccineFinder.org.

TMC's Udall Park location is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Appointments are encouraged. Registration at vaccine.tmcaz.com opened Wednesday evening for appointments Thursday morning.