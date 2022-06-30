Pima Animal Care Center offers tips for prepare for Fourth of July

By

click to enlarge 165760602_l.png

July 4 falls on a Monday this year, likely meaning three or even four nights of loud, celebratory fireworks. Pima Animal Care Center wants to share a few tips on how pet owners can make sure their pet stays safe but remains easily identifiable if they do happen to get out.

Register pets using Petco Love Lost. Petco Love Lost is a searchable, national database that uses patented facial recognition technology to make finding lost pets quicker and easier. Uploaded photos of a missing dog or cat are immediately scanned to determine whether the lost pet is at a participating shelter or with a neighbor in the community.

Update the pet’s microchip information to ensure it matches current contact information. If your pet does not have a microchip, you can try to get them one before the holiday weekend and register it here. Find low-cost microchip services at nokillpimacounty.org.

Make sure pets are wearing a properly fitted collar with current contact information on the collar or an attached tag. Many local and online retailers offer affordable collars.

Inspect the windows and doors in your home, as well as all fences and gates in your yard. The easiest way to keep your pet safe during the holiday weekend is to make sure they don’t have an easy escape route. Making sure all windows and doors close securely and cannot be pushed open will keep your pet inside. If your pet has access to a yard, make sure all fences and gates are secure and remove any items that your pet may use to climb over the fence.

Remember, enacting all – or even one – of these measures will help keep pets safe and prevent the heartbreaking process of losing a beloved member of the family. If your pet does go missing, or you find a pet that is lost, you can file reports for lost and found pets at www.pima.gov/PACClostandfound.

