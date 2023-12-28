Paranormal Cirque enters Tucson in January

click to enlarge (Submitted) Paranormal Cirque offers traditional acts but for mature audiences only.

click to enlarge (Submitted) Aerial perfomances keep it thrilling at paranormal cirque.

click to enlarge (Submitted) High above the audience a Paranormal cirque aerialist makes some breathtaking moves.

WHEN: Various times Thursday, Jan. 4, to Monday, Jan. 15

WHERE: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Tucson

COST: Tickets start at $20; use promo code FACE5OFF for a discount

INFO: www.paranormalcirque.com

Typical cirque events feast on the divide between reality and illusion, creating the scope of fantastical creativity and imagination.Cirque Italia does all of this and more in its series, Paranormal Cirque, during which innovative horror meets the grandiose art of theater, circus and cabaret. With performers dressed as ghosts, monsters, zombies and vampires, the Paranormal Cirque was made with fans of horror and the supernatural in mind.Included in the show’s themed set is mystifying magic and a wheel of death. The Paranormal Cirque will follow an alluring and complex storyline, written to shock the audience. From contortionists to aerialists donned in their costumes, Paranormal Cirque includes the usual circus stunts and performances in a mature audience-only setting.From Thursday, Jan. 4, to Monday, Jan. 15, the second unit of the Paranormal Cirque will have its black and red climate-controlled tent displayed in the parking lot of Tucson Mall.As the show is for mature audiences, children under 13 years will not be permitted; teens between the ages of 13 to 17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Paranormal Cirque also follows an animal-free policy.The first unit of this Vegas-quality show began touring in 2018, six years after Cirque Italia. It became apparent that the Paranormal Cirque had gained in popularity while touring, and two more units have opened since. A new addition to the Paranormal series is the third Paranormal Cirque unit, which will travel along both the east and west coasts. The second unit will be in Tucson through January, then travel to New Mexico in February. There are about 70 workers on the entire second unit, with about 25 performers.This show was not constructed for the faint of heart; the fusion of horror and cirque divides and conquers the personification of the unsettling. “I think the Paranormal Cirque series will be around for a long time — it offers such a unique and thrilling experience for our audiences wherever we travel. The show itself is exciting and dangerous — it’s great for friends or even an eccentric date night,” said Steve Copeland, publicity director.Distinctive to the Paranormal Cirque is its preshow, which is designed as a haunted attraction. Early arrivals can walk through a set where workers and props jump out for a few scares even before the cirque begins.