Paranormal Cirque enters Tucson in January

Cirque Italia does all of this and more in its series, Paranormal Cirque, during which innovative horror meets the grandiose art of theater, circus and cabaret. With performers dressed as ghosts, monsters, zombies and vampires, the Paranormal Cirque was made with fans of horror and the supernatural in mind.
Included in the show’s themed set is mystifying magic and a wheel of death. The Paranormal Cirque will follow an alluring and complex storyline, written to shock the audience. From contortionists to aerialists donned in their costumes, Paranormal Cirque includes the usual circus stunts and performances in a mature audience-only setting.
As the show is for mature audiences, children under 13 years will not be permitted; teens between the ages of 13 to 17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Paranormal Cirque also follows an animal-free policy.
The first unit of this Vegas-quality show began touring in 2018, six years after Cirque Italia. It became apparent that the Paranormal Cirque had gained in popularity while touring, and two more units have opened since. A new addition to the Paranormal series is the third Paranormal Cirque unit, which will travel along both the east and west coasts. The second unit will be in Tucson through January, then travel to New Mexico in February. There are about 70 workers on the entire second unit, with about 25 performers.
Paranormal Cirque
WHERE: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Tucson
COST: Tickets start at $20; use promo code FACE5OFF for a discount
INFO: www.paranormalcirque.com