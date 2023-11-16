Parade of Lights illuminates Downtown

This year’s parade will feature 75 floats with Dr. Dante Lauretta, a regents professor of planetary science and cosmochemistry at the UA’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory.

The holiday season is underway, and a family favorite is returning to Tucson: The Downtown Parade of Lights.

“We are expecting around 1,200 people to attend the event and are gearing up for more, because this community has embraced this event year after year,” said Brandy Hage, the parade’s executive coordinator.

The 29th iteration of Downtown Parade of Lights and Festival is Saturday, Dec. 16, with the festival starting at Armory at 4 p.m. with food, music and activities.

The 75-float parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at 17th Street and Stone Avenue, ending at Armory Park.

“We will also have something special for kids where they can get pictures with Santa Claus,” Hage said.

“In the past, we have had a costume contest for dogs, but this year, that is more up in the air, because there is a lot to do, but we do love doing it.”

Sponsors include El Tour de Tucson, the Tucson Sugar Skulls and the Tucson Roadrunners.

This year’s grand marshal is Dr. Dante Lauretta, a regents professor of planetary science and cosmochemistry at the UA’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory.

click to enlarge (submitted) Christmas trees made of lights adorn a float

He is an expert in near-Earth asteroids and is the leader for NASA’s OSIRIS-Rex Asteroid Sample Return mission. The spacecraft launched in September 2016 and returned in September 2023.

He is also the director of the new Arizona Astrobiology Center and an expert in near-Earth asteroid formation and evolution.