Onstage again 

These Tucson venues are hosting musicians after months of silence

click to enlarge COURTESY GASLIGHT THEATRE
  • Courtesy Gaslight Theatre

While the major concert venues are still on pause, there are a few smaller stages throughout Tucson that are hosting musicians and bands, some for the first time in months. Some of these gigs allow for a socially distanced audience, and others facilitate virtual livestreams of local music. Either way, they're providing work and income to Tucson musicians who've been quiet for far too long – some of the livestreams even come with virtual tip jars so you can help support your local troubadour:

Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe is inviting a variety of local bands to perform most nights of the week, showcasing blues, folk and rock music. Mask and social distancing policies are in place, and due to their limited capacity, online reservations are recommended. Cover charges apply for some shows. 505 W. Miracle Mile.

The Gaslight Theatre recently closed out their "Best of Gaslight Summer Nights" drive-in concert series, and will debut their "Best of Gaslight Fall Revue" starting Sept. 29. The shows feature musical numbers and wonderfully lame jokes, plus food and drinks from Gaslight's kitchen. 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.

Plaza Palomino in central Tucson has been hosting a monthly "Palomino Nights" show of local bands both in-person and via livestream. Previous performers included the Rillito River Band and Santa Pachita. Shows are socially distanced and "BYO chair." 2900-2990 N. Swan Road.

Whiskey Roads restaurant and club is inviting some local country and blues musicians onto their stage to perform for the evening diners, social distancing rules enforced. 2265 W. Ina Road.

Little Anthony's Diner is hosting a series of free drive-in concerts every Friday through October. Live music is performed by The Cadillacs and RAW Band, plus a few special performances by "Elvis and Marilyn." Every Friday, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free. 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.

St. Philip's/Union Public House is opening up their plaza for a socially distanced night of food, drink and entertainment. Performances run from 7 to 10 p.m. and seating is first-come, first-serve. 4340 N. Campbell Ave.

La Cocina Restaurant & Cantina has been experimenting with virtual performances by hosting musicians on their stage and livestreaming the show on Facebook. They also shared the musicians' pay app info so the audience could virtually can tip them, and are considering future performances from their stage. 201 N. Court Ave.

High 5 Grille is keeping busy by hosting live music, in addition to screening football games. Performing bands cover a wide variety of rock, country and R&B. Upcoming bands include Split Decision, performing Friday, Sept. 25 from 8 to 11:45 p.m. 3682 W. Orange Grove Road.

