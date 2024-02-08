On Tap: Tucson Foodie promises ‘bigger and better’ beer crawl

What’s old is new again for the Tucson Craft Beer Crawl.
The event — part of Tucson Craft Beer Week, set for Thursday, Feb. 15 to Sunday, Feb. 25, and teamed with Best Life Presents/Ranch House Media (producers of TenWest and Pueblos del Maiz) — is reverting to old-school drink tickets attached to a badge.
“We took it over last year,” said Shane Reiser, owner of Tucson Foodie. “This is our second year running it. It’s going to be bigger and better than ever. We’re expecting 2,000 people.
“We brought in a professional events company to help us, Ranch House Media. They’re the guys behind HOCO and TenWest. They know their shit. They’re a little more professional. We’re going to have live entertainment at four or five venues, too.”
Guests can follow the IPA or Sour trail, and designated drivers can access every venue for free without needing a DD ticket. Nonalcoholic beer will be served for free and food is available for purchase for DD.
The VIP tickets have gone away. Instead, Tucson Foodie invested in an elevated experience for all ticket holders, from more food options to more beer selection to live music and entertainment.
Tucson Foodie Insiders receive 50% off and a $10 food voucher.
Thirty breweries will be pouring.
“Some one, some two,” he said. “You get 32-ounce pours for your tickets and a cute little commemorative glass. It’s a good time.
The crawl takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. for information, visit www.tucsoncraftbeercrawl.com
Here are the participating venues in this year’s Tucson Craft Beer Crawl and what’s on tap:
Bawker Bawker: Bawker Bawker
Borderlands: Borderlands, Buqui Bichi, Mother Road, Tombstone and Athletic.
Corbett Brewing: Corbett Brewing, Brille Mead and Screwbean.
Crooked Tooth: Crooked Tooth, Athletic, AZ Wilderness and La Cumbre.
Highwire: Black Rock, Button Brew House, Dragoon and Ranch Hand.
Playground: Wren House and Lagunitas.
R Bar: Huss Brewing and Ray Ray’s Sonoran Tea.
The Monica: Barrio Brewing and Iron Johns.
Thunder Canyon: Thunder Canyon, BJ’s Brewhouse, Catalina and Copper Brothel.
TraXide: Pueblo Vida and Harbottle Brewing.