On Tap: Tucson Foodie promises ‘bigger and better’ beer crawl

What’s old is new again for the Tucson Craft Beer Crawl.

The event — part of Tucson Craft Beer Week, set for Thursday, Feb. 15 to Sunday, Feb. 25, and teamed with Best Life Presents/Ranch House Media (producers of TenWest and Pueblos del Maiz) — is reverting to old-school drink tickets attached to a badge.

click to enlarge (submitted) celebrate your friends at this year’s Tucson Craft beer crawl, set for Saturday, Feb. 24

“We took it over last year,” said Shane Reiser, owner of Tucson Foodie. “This is our second year running it. It’s going to be bigger and better than ever. We’re expecting 2,000 people.

“We brought in a professional events company to help us, Ranch House Media. They’re the guys behind HOCO and TenWest. They know their shit. They’re a little more professional. We’re going to have live entertainment at four or five venues, too.”

click to enlarge (submitted) Don’t forget your commemorative glass as part of the beer crawl.

Guests can follow the IPA or Sour trail, and designated drivers can access every venue for free without needing a DD ticket. Nonalcoholic beer will be served for free and food is available for purchase for DD.

The VIP tickets have gone away. Instead, Tucson Foodie invested in an elevated experience for all ticket holders, from more food options to more beer selection to live music and entertainment.

Tucson Foodie Insiders receive 50% off and a $10 food voucher.

Thirty breweries will be pouring.

“Some one, some two,” he said. “You get 32-ounce pours for your tickets and a cute little commemorative glass. It’s a good time.

The crawl takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. for information, visit www.tucsoncraftbeercrawl.com