September 12, 2019 News & Opinion » Editor's Note

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Now and Then 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo

Amy Silverman is both an outstanding reporter and an outstanding mom—and she puts both those skills to work in our cover story this week. Amy, who had a long run as an investigative reporter and editor up the road at Phoenix New Times, looks at the history of the Arizona Children's Colony, a home founded in the 1950s in Coolidge as a place for people with intellectual disabilities. Amy, who has written about being a parent to a child with Down syndrome in her book, My Heart Can't Even Believe It, looks at how we as a society are moving away from places such as the Arizona Children's Colony—but as recent headlines about sexual assault in long-term care facilities demonstrate, we may not be finding better solutions.

Elsewhere in this week's issue: Staff reporter Kathleen Kunz looks at how a UA professor of anesthesiology is facing calls for his dismissal after old anti-gay statements in a letter to a newspaper surfaced; columnist Tom Danehy says you don't need to be crazy to be a mass shooter; arts writer Margaret Regan previews that great Glow party coming up in Oracle; movie critic Bob Grimm is disappointed in the concluding chapter of that It flick; Chow writer Mark Whittaker shares the news of some misfortune for midtown restaurateur John Martinez of Tito & Pep; and there's lots more, so get your hands dirty and read all about it.

See you at Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul concert at the Rialto Sunday night!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about what's happening in Tucson's entertainment scene Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. during The Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM. Nintzel talks politics on the John C. Scott Political Forum at 3 p.m. Thursdays on KVOI, 1030 AM. Zona Politics with Jim Nintzel airs at 4 p.m. Sunday on KXCI, 91.3 FM.

More Editor's Note »

Tags:

More by Jim Nintzel

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Range

Claytoon of the Day: Bahama Trauma

Claytoon of the Day: Bahama Trauma

By Clay Jones Sep 12, 2019  2:46 pm

County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez Is Calling It Quits

County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez Is Calling It Quits

By Jim Nintzel Sep 12, 2019  2:34 pm

Some Thoughts On The TUSD Family Life Curriculum Conflict

Some Thoughts On The TUSD Family Life Curriculum Conflict

By David Safier Sep 12, 2019  12:02 pm

More »

Latest in Editor's Note

  • In Your Streams

    Jim introduces the content of the latest edition of Tucson Weekly
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Sep 5, 2019

  • Arts & Craft

    Jim introduces our Fall Arts Guide and the rest of the content in the latest edition of Tucson Weekly.
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Aug 29, 2019
  • More »

Most Commented On

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation