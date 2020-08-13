August 13, 2020 News & Opinion » Medical MJ

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

No Foolin' 

State judge blazes the legal challenge suggesting that recreational weed effort was misleading to Arizona voters.

By
click to enlarge chamber_election.jpg

Maricopa Superior Court Judge James Smith ruled last week that Smart and Safe Arizona's 100-word summary does not mislead voters as challenged by initiative's opposition, Arizonans for Responsible Drug Policy.

The opposition took issue with several aspects of the effort, namely what they consider a lack of principal provisions in the initiative's summary and including highly potent marijuana concentrates along with bud flower in their definition of marijuana.

In his ruling, Judge Smith said Arizonans for Responsible Drug Policy "did not supply evidence that the summary actually misled any electors."

"They did not provide survey data showing that potential electors would interpret the summary inconsistently with the initiative," Judge Smith wrote. "Instead, their arguments turned on what hypothetical electors would want to know and how the summary deviated from those predicted desires."

Smith also noted that marijuana concentrates are already defined as marijuana under medical marijuana law, allowing every part of the plant to be used for medicinal purposes. The judge points out Smart and Safe Arizona essentially uses the same legal definition in their wording.

"Electors are not likely to be confused that legalizing recreational marijuana will include resin extract when the medical marijuana law allows it," Judge Smith wrote.

Arizonans for Responsible Drug Policy Chair Lisa James said her group is disappointed with the judge's decision and plans to appeal. They will have five days from when the decision was released to do so.

"We've spoken with our attorney and feel very confident in moving on to the Supreme Court," James said. "So yes, we will be appealing."

Should opponents lose their appeal, James said they still feel confident their messaging will help sway voters their way in the upcoming election.

"We plan to fight it all the way to the ballot and we expect that we'll be successful," James said. "Once Arizona voters find out what's contained in (Smart and Safe Arizona's) 17 pages, more than 10,000 words, they will be very concerned."

Polling has shown significant support in favor of the initiative.

More Medical MJ »

Tags:

More by Austin Counts

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

The Range

It’s Illegal for Federal Officials to Campaign on the Job. Trump Staffers Keep Doing It Anyway.

Video
It’s Illegal for Federal Officials to Campaign on the Job. Trump Staffers Keep Doing It Anyway.

By Andrea Bernstein, WNYC Aug 12, 2020  5:00 pm

Kamala Harris Reading Guide: The Best Reporting on the Vice Presidential Candidate

Kamala Harris Reading Guide: The Best Reporting on the Vice Presidential Candidate

By ProPublica, Mollie Simon Aug 12, 2020  4:00 pm

Talking ‘the talk’: Black leaders in Arizona recall sobering rite of passage

Talking ‘the talk’: Black leaders in Arizona recall sobering rite of passage

By Cronkite News, Farah Eltohamy Aug 12, 2020  3:00 pm

More »

Latest in Medical MJ

  • Tax Break

    Archaic tax code kills growth in cannabis industry, opens markets to foreign companies
    • by David Abbott
    • Aug 13, 2020

  • No Account

    Federal banking law hinders a blossoming industry
    • by David Abbott
    • Aug 6, 2020
  • More »

Most Commented On

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation