News Nuggets

Speaking of Southern Arizona NORML: The volunteer organization will host its monthly trash cleanup of Campbell Avenue between Grant and River Road on March 12 at 7 a.m.



Meet at the Trader Joe’s parking lot on Campbell Avenue and the Rillito River at 7 a.m. Cleaning supplies will be provided.



For more information, go to soaznorml. org or search for the Facebook page.



Cannafriends, March 24: Tucson Cannafriends, featured in the Feb. 24 edition of Weedly, will meet at the Annabelle Studio, 630 E. Ninth St., on Thursday, March 24, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.



The event’s Spotlight Sponsor will be LUSH, with many other sponsors including Aeriz, Earth’s Healing, Stiiizy, AZ NORML, Nugjewelz, Balanced Veterans Network, Frank Williams Design, Crest Insurance, iLava/D2/Downtown Dispensary, Mad Terp Labs, Boveda, C4 Labs and Indoor Grow Buddies.



Cannafriends is a community event that brings consumers and vendors together to learn about cannabis, different brands and to find friends who enjoy cannabis.



Tickets for the event are $20 and can be found on EventBrite by searching Tucson Cannafriends. For more information, contact Amethyst Kinney, Cannafriends Regional Director, at amethyst@azcannafriends.com.