News Nuggets

By

Speaking of Southern Arizona NORML: The volunteer organization will host its monthly trash cleanup of Campbell Avenue between Grant and River Road on March 12 at 7 a.m.

Meet at the Trader Joe’s parking lot on Campbell Avenue and the Rillito River at 7 a.m. Cleaning supplies will be provided.

For more information, go to soaznorml. org or search for the Facebook page.

Cannafriends, March 24: Tucson Cannafriends, featured in the Feb. 24 edition of Weedly, will meet at the Annabelle Studio, 630 E. Ninth St., on Thursday, March 24, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event’s Spotlight Sponsor will be LUSH, with many other sponsors including Aeriz, Earth’s Healing, Stiiizy, AZ NORML, Nugjewelz, Balanced Veterans Network, Frank Williams Design, Crest Insurance, iLava/D2/Downtown Dispensary, Mad Terp Labs, Boveda, C4 Labs and Indoor Grow Buddies.

Cannafriends is a community event that brings consumers and vendors together to learn about cannabis, different brands and to find friends who enjoy cannabis.

Tickets for the event are $20 and can be found on EventBrite by searching Tucson Cannafriends. For more information, contact Amethyst Kinney, Cannafriends Regional Director, at amethyst@azcannafriends.com. 

Latest in Cannabis

Marijuana Makeover: A Remodeled Botanica Opens in Marana

By Alexandra Pere

A renovated Botanica experience.

Marijuana Meetup: Cannafriends Tucson Offers an Opportunity for Weed Enthusiasts to Gather and Sample Products

By Alexandra Pere

Assistant Manager Michael Thomas of D2 Dispensary presents iLava brand products to attendees of the Tucson Cannafriends event on Thursday, Feb 17.

Delta Blues: ADA Backed Bill Could Have Profound Influence On Hemp Derived Products and Business

By David Abbott

Delta Blues: ADA Backed Bill Could Have Profound Influence On Hemp Derived Products and Business

Perpetual Change: Legislative Session Gets Rolling With Six Proposed Weed Bills

By David Abbott

Perpetual Change: Legislative Session Gets Rolling With Six Proposed Weed Bills
More »
More Cannabis »
All News & Opinion »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Readers also liked…

Canna Boom

By David Abbott

Canna Boom

Cards on the Table: Should you stay in Arizona’s medical marijuana program?

By David Abbott

Moe Asnani, owner of Downtown and D2 dispensaries

Buds and Brushes: On Fourth Avenue, Arte Bella Offers Weed-Friendly Events

By David Abbott

Buds and Brushes: On Fourth Avenue, Arte Bella Offers Weed-Friendly Events

Spinning Records: Local clinics help people clear past cannabis convictions

By David Abbott

Spinning Records: Local clinics help people clear past cannabis convictions

Current Issue

March 10-16

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2022 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation