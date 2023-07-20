New Kingfisher owners take guests on a road trip



Kingfisher has revived the great American road trip — with a worldly twist.

Their Summer Road Trip 2023 dining series continued July 17, with dishes from the deep South and Caribbean through Saturday, July 29. The menu features crabby fried green tomatoes ($14), Caribbean pepper prawns ($19) and conch ceviche ($18) for appetizers; whole roasted pig ($25), Southern-fried rabbit ($25), blackened catfish ($25) and curried oxtail ($25) for entrees, and desserts of sweet potato pie with whipped cream ($10) and guava cream cheese pastelitos ($10).

“It’s a summer road trip like families who used to drive around the United States — at least they used to,” said co-owner Jacki Kuder.

“It’s an American regional menu based on your travels. You go to the East Coast, and you get East Coast food. You go down south, and you get Cajun creole, Caribbean, Floridian, that type of cuisine. We decided to combine all East Coast and all West Coast to give us the freedom to do two international menus. We’re featuring Cyprus and France.”

Cyprus is featured Monday, July 31, to Saturday, Aug. 12, while France will take center stage Monday, Aug. 14, to Saturday, Aug. 26. The West Coast, including Hawaii and Alaska, and Southwest took place before a summer break.

Kuder co-owns the recently refreshed Kingfisher with Ted Burhans, both of whom purchased it Oct. 24. This September, the restaurant will celebrate its 30th anniversary.

“We have big secret plans for that,” Kuder said. “We haven’t finalized the details yet. It’s been a Tucson institution since 1993. Prior to that, it was the Iron Mask since 1968. That was a serious Tucson institution with velvet wallpaper, a really continental old-school restaurant. I think prior to that, the building was a warehouse and tire shop.

“It’s always fun to run a restaurant in a 100-year-old building. We have some fun stuff. Our keg fridge is the original kitchen fridge from the Iron Mask. It’s this really awesome cast iron, old-school refrigerator. We like to keep little pieces of Tucson nostalgia alive.”

Recently, they replaced the artwork, as it wasn’t included in the purchase of the restaurant. Over the summer break, crews updated and painted the interior.

Kuder knows Tucson well, having moved here at age 6. Two years later, her father taught her how to cook biscuits and gravy.

“I’ve been in love with food ever since,” she said. “I’ve spent more than a decade in different kitchens around Tucson, working for Janos (James Beard Award-winning chef Janos Wilder), and (restaurateur) Bob McMahon’s restaurants.”

She earned her undergraduate and master’s degrees from the UA, taking a break from the industry. Owning her own restaurant was a lifelong dream.

“My career has been an adventure so far, the past several years,” she said. “Janos is a Tucson icon. Everybody in the industry here has worked for him or with him.”

She’s excited to continue the tradition of the Summer Road Trip, saying it’s an “immense amount of work” for her and 11-year Kingfisher veteran and executive chef Richard De La Cruz Jr. For the menu, they must prep a new menu every two weeks.

“Part of what makes the Kingfisher special is some of the menu staples,” said De La Cruz Jr., an Amphi High School graduate. Those include the Macadamia nut-crusted Hawaiian fish, with lemongrass butter sauce, Texmati rice, sauteed spinach and fried sweet potato chips ($29).

“It’s been on the menu forever,” he said.

De La Cruz, 40, has been cooking professionally for 24 years, after he graduated from the now-shuttered Art Institute of Tucson’s culinary program. He’s worked at establishments around town and in Flagstaff.

“I didn’t know anything about fish when I started here,” he said. “Now I know just about everything. No one ever leaves the Kingfisher. To get my foot in the door, I had to start on the salad station and the oyster station. That was almost 11 years ago. Now I’m executive chef. It’s great to carry on this Summer Road Trip tradition.”



