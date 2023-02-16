Navy Week sailing into Tucson during rodeo

click to enlarge (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole C. Pielop/U.S. Navy Photo) Cmdr. Doug Pratt, commanding officer of USS Tucson (SSN 770), administers the oath of enlistment for future sailors in the Tucson area at the 95th annual Tucson Rodeo during Tucson Navy Week. The Navy Office of Community Outreach uses the Navy Week program to bring Navy sailors, equipment and displays to approximately 11 American cities each year for a weeklong schedule of outreach engagements.

Tucson will host the city’s first Navy Week since 2020 when the Navy visits the area for a week of events Monday, Feb. 20, to Sunday, Feb. 26, in conjunction with La Fiesta de los Vaqueros - The Tucson Rodeo.

Tucson Navy Week brings sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Tucson, the state of Arizona, and the nation. Rear Admiral Brad Rosen, commander, Navy Region Southwest, will serve as the Navy’s senior executive host.

“I think Navy Week Tucson is an opportunity for the Navy to show what we do to people who might not be familiar,” Rosen said.

“We are the Navy of the American people, and we are very excited to highlight what we do on a daily basis. We’ll have 75 personnel from a several units, most of whom have connections to Arizona.”

Participating Navy organizations include namesake sailors from USS Tucson (SSN 770), USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), and USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), Navy Band Southwest, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One, USS Constitution, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, U.S. Ceremonial Guard, Navy Reserve Center Tucson, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Phoenix, Navy Supply Systems Command, Navy History and Heritage Command, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. America Vietnam War Commemoration, Department of the Navy – Office of Small Business Programs, and U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

More than 75 sailors will participate in education and community outreach events throughout the city, including the Tucson Rodeo & Parade. This is the third Navy Week hosted by the city of Tucson since the Navy Week program started in 2005.

Cmdr. Robert Burke, commanding officer, USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), and a native of Tucson is excited to return to Tucson for Navy Week. Burke graduated from Palo Verde High School and NAU.

“I am honored to represent the U.S. Navy and share my experiences with my hometown during Tucson Navy Week,” Burke said.

“I am filled with gratitude that the leadership skills, work ethic, and resiliency I developed growing up in Tucson have enabled my service.”

Navy Weeks are a series of outreach events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity.

Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy’s flagship outreach effort into areas of the country without a significant Navy presence, providing the public a firsthand look at why the Navy matters to cities like Tucson.

“We are excited to bring the Navy Week program to Tucson,” said NAVCO’s director, Cmdr. Anthony Falvo.

“Seapower and America’s Navy are more important now than ever before. The U.S. Navy remains our nation’s most powerful instrument of military influence and Navy Weeks allow us to showcase how the Navy serves America at sea, in the air and ashore.”

Among the activities sailors will participate in across the area include engaging with students at local high schools, The University of Arizona, and volunteer opportunities with Boys and Girls Clubs, Habitat for Humanity Tucson, Ronald McDonald House, the Humane Society, Casa Maria Soup Kitchen, and several others. Residents will also enjoy free live music by Navy Band Southwest at venues throughout the week.

Tucson Navy Week is one of 15 Navy Weeks in 2023, which brings a variety of assets, equipment, and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America’s Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people — about half the U.S. population.

Rosen said he joined the Navy to serve the nation.

“I was always very excited to be a part of something that was bigger than myself,” he said.

“I was very interested in the opportunity to fly. I jokingly say I saw ‘Top Gun’ one too many times. I went to the Navy Academy and became a Navy flight officer.”

Mike Brewer, commanding officer of the Navy Reserve Center Tucson, is excited about Navy Week. He’ll participate in the rodeo parade.

“It’ll be nice,” he said. “I get to reconnect with my fellow sailors. I also get to, in some way, participate in some of our Navy traditions that you don’t often get out here in Tucson. I’m looking forward to showing the people what the Navy does.”

Christina Fuoco-Karasinski contributed to this story.