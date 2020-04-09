Music: The Power of Three 

Those involved with Tucson's live music scene are sure to recognize the name Miss Olivia & The Interlopers, and if not the name, they'll certainly recognize their energetic and melodic blend of rock and soul. While Tucson's music doesn't have much of a live scene these days, listeners can stay satiated with Miss Olivia & The Interlopers' debut release, Tiny Tales.

Over a brief yet layered three tracks, Miss Olivia & The Interlopers harness the energy of a live show while remaining tight as performers. Mike Sydloski's bright guitar melodies and David Hostetler's foundational bass lines are the perfect canvas for Olivia Reardon's multifaceted vocal performances.

"It just felt like we had been sitting on these songs for a while now, and it was just time to let them go out into the world," Hostetler said. "We sat on it for a long time because of all the changes that we've had in the band and we weren't sure at first if we were going to release it. With all of this happening, we felt like we had to keep ourselves moving forward."

The first track "Royal Jelly"—a pounding declaration on self-determination—features massive, distorted guitar lines and some of Reardon's most energetic vocals. While the bluesy rock banger is a good way to kick off the EP, the final track is a more restrained R&B tune showcasing Reardon's vocal range.

While each of the three tracks on the EP can be appreciated for their accessible grooves and melodies, they also each feature a deeper meaning to go along with the instrumentals—hence the title Tiny Tales. According to the band, they wanted each song to be its own story.

"Olivia is a great storyteller. Her lyrics, subject matter and how she expresses them really engage the listener," Hostetler said.

Recorded over the course of the past year and a half, the Tiny Tales EP features multiple Arizona musicians who don't explicitly fall in the ranks of the titular interlopers: The tracks feature Vic Chan from punk band Sundressed, Mike Mihina from stoner rock band Big Mean and Morgan Schlaline from The (New) Monitors.

"We take so much inspiration from the local scene," Hostetler said. "Tucson has such a vibrant music community. Not only are there so many amazing bands, performers and songwriters—too many to name—but they are really great people and all really supportive of one other. As local musicians we are fortunate to live in a city that supports local music. There are incredible venues to perform in, and people actually go out and see live music... Tucson is an amazing place. We love it."

In keeping with the local music scene, Miss Olivia & The Interlopers are also set to appear as one of 15 local bands on the forthcoming Tucson Vibe Vol. 1 compilation.

"We're going to keep working and we want to continue to bring good music. The plan is that this is just one chapter in a larger collection of stories," Hostetler said. "We don't want to slow down or stop. Musicians make music—that's what we do... We needed to feel like we were moving forward. Now we are."