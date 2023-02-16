Music strikes a chord this spring

click to enlarge (Haley Reinhart/Submitted) Fresh off her spot opening for multiple acts in Tucson, the “American Idol” alum, Haley Reibhart headlines The Rialto Theatre on Monday, Feb. 20.

This spring in Tucson, music fans can experience to a variety of acts. Here is a cross-section of what listeners can expect.

• Folk singer and activist David Huckfelt, the founding frontman for Minneapolis indie group The Pines, Saturday, Feb. 18, Hotel Congress Plaza, hotelcongress.com

• LA-based electronic/soul/garage rock band Inner Wave, Saturday, Feb. 18, Club Congress, hotelcongress.com

• Twiddle, a Vermont four-piece band, Saturday, Feb. 18, 191 Toole, 191toole.com

• In four decades, Steel Pulse has been tackling subjects such as global racial injustice and human rights in its music, Sunday, Feb. 19, Rialto Theatre, rialtotheatre.com

• Maryland ska/punk/reggae band Ballyhoo!, Sunday, Feb. 19, Club Congress, hotelcongress.com

• Peaceful Sky Benefit Presents an Evening of Desert Voices, Monday, Feb. 20, Club Congress, hotelcongress.com

• Haley Reinhart, a Chicago-born singer who now lives in Los Angeles, appeared on season 10 of “American Idol,” Monday, Feb. 20, Rialto Theatre, rialtotheatre.com

• A Mardi Gras celebration will feature live music from Dr. Mojo and Zydeco Cannibals and the Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band, Tuesday, Feb. 21, Hotel Congress Plaza, hotelcongress.com

• Cuarteto Casals, Wednesday, Feb. 22, The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, tucsonmusichall.org

• Americana/folk artist Mark Stuart, Thursday, Feb. 23, Hotel Congress, hotelcongress.com

• A Phoenix native who now lives in New York, Michael Eckroth will return to Arizona to perform with his trio, Friday, Feb. 24, Century Room of Hotel Congress, hotelcongress.com

• Metal Fest 22, Friday, Feb. 24, 191 Toole, 191toole.com

• Locash w/Drake Milligan, Saturday, Feb. 25, Desert Diamond Casino, Sahuarita, ddcaz.com

• Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Latin Fire, Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26, The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, tucsonmusichall.org

• Piano Explosion! w/Ricky Nye, Eric-Jan “Mr. Boogie Woogie” Overbeek, Saturday, Feb. 25, Century Room of Hotel Congress, hotelcongress.com

• Brujeria, Saturday, Feb. 25, The Rock, rocktucson.com

• Coco Montoya has spanned blues, rock and soul genres with his music and released 11 albums since going solo in the ’90s, Friday, Feb. 25, Fox Tucson Theatre, foxtucson.com

• Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell, Sunday, Feb. 26, Rialto Theatre, rialtotheatre.com

• Wildcat Jazz Band performs Fats Waller music, Monday, Feb. 27, Century Room of Hotel Congress, hotelcongress.com

• South-Korean hip-hop trio Epik High, Monday, Feb. 27, Rialto Theatre, rialtotheatre.com

• Southern blues rock guitarist and singer Tinsley Ellis, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 191 Toole, 191toole.com

• Gary Mullen and the Works will bring “One Night of Queen,” Tuesday, Feb. 28, Fox Tucson Theatre, foxtucson.com

• Post-punk’s Holy Faint, Friday, March 3, Club Congress, hotelcongress.com

• Longtime friends Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore bring blues/folk music, Saturday, March 4, Rialto Theatre, rialtotheatre.com

• Artists John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell will play homage to Billie Holiday and Frank Sinatra, Saturday, March 4, Fox Tucson Theatre, foxtucson.com

• The Queen’s Cartoonists, Saturday, March 4. Hotel Congress Plaza, hotelcongress.com

• Southern Gothic’s The Legendary Shack Shakers, Wednesday, March 8, Club Congress, hotelcongress.com

• Dawson Hollow w/Nite Tides, Thursday, March 9, Sea of Glass Center for the Arts, theseaofglass.org

• Skeletal Remains, Friday, March 10, The Rock, rocktucson.com

• Liam St. John, Friday, March 10, Sea of Glass Center for the Arts, theseaofglass.org

• Los Lobos, Friday, March 10, Fox Tucson Theatre, foxtucson.com

• Tucson Swing Festival, Friday, March 10, to Sunday, March 12, Hotel Congress Plaza, hotelcongress.com

• Wisconsin-based pianist Geoffrey Keezer, Saturday, March 11, Century Room of Hotel Congress, hotelcongress.com

• Rapper Aaron Smith, also known as Shwayze, Saturday, March 11, 191 Toole, 191toole.com

• Led by Dublin-born singer Dave King, Flogging Molly is a Celtic punk rock group formed in Los Angeles in the 1990s, Tuesday, March 14, Rialto Theatre, rialtotheatre.com

• Fabulous Thunderbirds, Tuesday, March 14, Fox Tucson Theatre, foxtucson.com

• Blues/Southern rock’s North Mississippi Allstars, Wednesday, March 15, 191 Toole, 191toole.com

• Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Tantalizing Tricksters, Friday, March 17, to Sunday, March 19, The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, tucsonmusichall.org

• The Southern Arizona Blues Heritage Foundation will pay tribute to Arizona Blues Hall of Fame artist Anna Warr with a special memorial concert, Sunday, March 19, Hotel Congress Plaza, hotelcongress.com

• Greta Van Fleet, Monday, March 20, Tucson Arena, tucsonmusichall.org

• Black Violin, Tuesday, March 21, Rialto Theatre, rialtotheatre.com

• Mexican musician Oscar Alfonso Castro, otherwise known as Caloncho, Wednesday, March 22, Hotel Congress Plaza, hotelcongress.com

• Tucson Symphony Orchestra: An Evening with Hilary Hahn, Wednesday, March 22, The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, tucsonmusichall.org

• “Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees,” Thursday, March 23, Rialto Theatre, rialtotheatre.com

• Country singer-songwriter and author Rosanne Cash, Friday, March 24, Fox Tucson Theatre, foxtucson.com

• Country’s Jimmie Allen, Friday, March 24, Desert Diamond Casino, ddcaz.com

• Metalachi blends mariachi and metal, Friday, March 24, Hotel Congress Plaza, hotelcongress.com

• Nashville gospel/country singer Josh Turner, Friday, March 24, Rialto Theatre, rialtotheatre.com

• Tucson Symphony Orchestra: The Magic of John Williams, Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, tucsonmusichall.org

• Saxophonist, singer/songwriter Vanessa Collier, Sunday, March 26, Hotel Congress Plaza, hotelcongress.com

• TobyMac’s Hits Deep Tour, Tuesday, March 28, Tucson Arena, tucsonmusichall.com

• Formed in 1985, the Silos are a New York-based alternate country, rock and Americana group, Wednesday, March 29, 191 Toole, 191toole.com

• Postmodern artist Meow Meow, Wednesday, March 29, Fox Tucson Theatre, foxtucson.com

• After performing during Tucson Jazz Week, Christian Sands and his trio return, Friday, March 31, Century Room of Hotel Congress, hotelcongress.com

• Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Mahler’s Resurrection, Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2, The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, tucsonmusichall.org

• Gabriel Ayala, Friday, March 31, Sea of Glass Center for the Arts, theseaofglass.org

• Jazz’s Wynton Marsalis, Friday, March 31, Fox Tucson Theatre, foxtucson.com

• Over a 20-year career, funk and soul musician, composer and producer Eddie Roberts has worked with pop names in the music scene, Saturday, April 1, 191 Toole, 191toole.com

• Drummer Holly Channell, the winner of the Jazz Education Network’s 2023 Sister in Jazz honors, will pay tribute to composer Dorothy Fields, Sunday, April 2, Century Room of Hotel Congress, hotelcongress.com

• Foreigner: Greatest Hits Tour, Monday, April 3, The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, tucsonmusichall.org

• Grammy-nominated Christine Santelli, a New York-based singer, and Heather “Lil Mama” Hardy, an inductee into the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame, Tuesday, April 4, Hotel Congress Plaza, hotelcongress.com

• Grammy-Award-winning twins and Julliard graduates Peter and Will Anderson will pay tribute to the music of George Gershwin, Friday, April 7, the Century Room of Hotel Congress, hotelcongress.com

• Indigo Social Club, Saturday, April 8, Sea of Glass Center for the Arts, theseaofglass.org

• South-Korean group SURL plays British rock music, Sunday, April 9, Club Congress, hotelcongress.com

• Third Eye Blind, Wednesday, April 12, Rialto Theatre, rialtotheatre.com

• A five-piece Americana group, Brothers Comatose bring high-energy bluegrass, country and rock music, Saturday, April 15, 191 Toole, 191toole.com

• Los Angeles Azules de Iztapalapa, Saturday, April 15, Casino Del Sol, casinodelsol.com

• Canadian artist Gordon Lightfoot, Thursday, April 13, Fox Tucson Theatre, foxtucson.com

• Silverstein, Tuesday, April 18, Rialto Theatre, rialtotheatre.com

• The Cream of Clapton Band, a group of musicians with ties to Eric Clapton, Friday, April 28, Fox Tucson Theatre, foxtucson.com

• Melissa Etheridge, Saturday, April 29, Fox Tucson Theatre, foxtucson.com