‘Mr. D.’ is happy to oblige

Joe Dombrowski, aka “Mr. D,” would like fans to know that the set he is bringing to the Rialto Theatre on Thursday, July 12, is not the same as the one in his forthcoming streaming special, “Don’t Eat the Crayons.”





Inquiring international hordes of his social media fans apparently want to know. We’re happy to oblige.





For our own part, we’d never doubt he could generate even a third original hour-long set between now and “Crayons’” autumn debut, and probably a fourth by next Tuesday.

It helps that Dombrowski’s well of material is bottomless, involving matters common to anyone who has been a child, had a child or gone to school. And he has a disarming talent for finding humor in almost anything in that seldom predictable universe.





Dombrowski characterizes himself as a “creative scatterbrain,” a term of art in human resources parlance. It means approximately what it sounds like. Often highly intelligent, these folks never leave an intellectual cylinder unfired, putting ideas and experiences together in ways that would never occur to the rest of us. In Dombrowski’s case, the connections often come out funny.





It’s been a lifelong skill set. “I was a class clown,” he said, “but I got away with a lot in school because I was not mean-spirited. I wasn’t being rude. I was making sure everyone was having an enjoyable experience in their formative years. I really think my teachers noticed that.”





Dombrowski seems to have come by it naturally. He said he comes from “a comedy family”; his dad is his biggest fan. And it was at a family event that he was inspired to become a standup comedian at age eight in a third-grade talent show.

“I stole all my jokes from a magician that I saw at my first communion party,” Dombrowski admitted. “I put them together in my own act.”





He always wanted to pursue comedy as a career, but his parents wisely persuaded him to go to college first. No doubt they were thinking he’d have a hard time supporting himself as a comedian. Instead, because he liked kids, he decided to be a teacher. (Cue laughter from the teacher cohort.)





While in college, he worked on honing his comedy through every available channel. “I started messing around with standup and improv and sketch writing, just playing, just having fun,” he said, “And a lot of those things I messed around with onstage later turned into jokes in my standup bag.”





By the time he graduated, he was earning $25 to $50 for every set he performed, and comedy became that extra source of income every new teacher needs.





“I was just kind of finding myself,” he said. “I was good. I had what it took, but I was just writing about my life. I was 21, 22. Did I really have any woes at the time?





“There was a real shift in my comedy when I started talking about what was happening in the classroom,” he said. “That’s when I found my voice, who I am as a comic.”





Yet there were naysayers. He said, “‘How can you have a comedy career trajectory when you’re still working a full-time teaching job?’ was a common question.” His answer? “‘Watch me.’ The truth is, I didn’t let anyone tell me ‘No.’ This is the land of a million ‘Nos.’ It’s like you’ve got to get a million ‘Nos’ to get your ‘Yes.’”





Dombrowski’s “yes” came like a digital tidal wave. In what for him was just another fun idea, he pranked his second-grade students with a goofy spelling bee for April Fools’ Day. He made up words, spellings and definitions with deadpan seriousness. The kids didn’t know what to make of it and their questions and expressions were priceless.

But in just this one video we see the ineffable charm, respect and delight Dombrowski weaves into the trick. He delights in those kids, and they, him. That trust and caring lights up the screen. One by one, we see the lights go on in these little minds, and it’s adorable.





Among the 14 million views that video has achieved was one by Ellen DeGeneres. She invited him to her show for what was to be the first of many times, and she handed him a giant check for $10,000, applauding him for his caring and being a role model.

Having run out of vacation and sick days for touring, Dombrowski has stepped back from teaching for now, but his YouTube videos and podcasts are full of lessons and laughs for anyone who has been a child, had a child or taught a child.

Joe Dombrowski, 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, rialtotheatre.com, tickets start at $25

Unscrewed Theatre offers teen workshop

Got a class clown in your family? If they’re in grades nine through 12, they may find this workshop life-affirming. But it’s not just for funny kids. Young people who dream of being actors, salespeople, business managers, teachers — nearly everyone of any age benefits from improv skills.





The class covers core elements like agreement, listening, teamwork and making your scene partner look good. The trick to great improv is collaboration, a fundamental life skill. Learning to be funny as a team is pure joy.

Teen Improv Day Camp, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, Unscrewed Theatre, 4500 E. Speedway Boulevard, Suite 39, unscrewedtheatre.org, $99, scholarships available.

Other shows

Laff’s Comedy Caffe, 2900 E. Broadway Boulevard. 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, $15, $20 preferred seating. Ben Roy: Think Bill Hicks and Lewis Black.

laffstucson.com

Tucson Improv Movement/TIM Comedy Theatre, 414 E. Ninth Street. $7 each show, $10 for both shows, same night, free jam and open mic; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Standup 201 and “Harold Eta;” 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, Improv Jam; 7:30 p.m. “The Soapbox;” 9 p.m. Stand Up Showcase; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 11 a.m. “Pretendy Time;” 7:30 p.m. The Dirty Tees and “Finding the Word;” 9 p.m. The Dirty Tees. tucsonimprov.com

Unscrewed Theatre, 4500 E. Speedway Boulevard, $8, live or remote, $5 kids. 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed (NBOJU); 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17, Unscrewed Family Hour; 7:30 p.m. NBOJU; 9 p.m. “The Backyard “uncensored, experimental improv comedy. unscrewedtheatre.org