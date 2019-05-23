Movies in the parks, movies in the pools: Special summer screenings 

While your regularly scheduled programming will continue through the summer months, some local venues have thought up some great ways to watch independent and classic movies. The towns of Marana and Oro Valley are hosting dive-in movies at community pools, and The Loft Cinema is dreaming up all sorts of wacky screenings to keep you indoors and out of the heat. Unfortunately, the beloved Cinema La Placita outdoor summer film series at the Museum of Art is taking the year off for reconstruction. But Old Tucson and the Screening Room are kicking into high gear for movie showings. There is plenty of film to experience over the next few months, so check it out:

The Loft Junior. Tucson's favorite art house cinema is getting the younger generations interested in the wonderful world of film with their Loft Jr. series throughout this summer. The free screenings happen monthly, and include both new and cult classic children's films. They also include pre-movie events sponsored by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store. The screenings are: Early Man (June 8), The Secret Life of Pets (July 13) and Zathura (Aug. 10). 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

Loft Kids Fest. The Loft Cinema is celebrating their 13th annual Kids Fest this summer! This includes movie screenings, games, activities, live performances and giveaways. But most importantly, it's free. The films include: Looney Tunes on the Big Screen (July 19); Castle in the Sky (July 20); Shrek (July 21); Okko's Inn (July 22); The Secret Garden (July 23) and many more. Every morning at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 28. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.

Dive-In Movies in Marana. In an effort to beat the summer heat and keep the kids entertained, the Town of Marana is hosting a series of free film screenings at the best aquatic locations around. A Wrinkle In Time (June 15) at Ora Mae Harn Park Pool at 7:45 p.m. Show Dogs (June 20) at Ora Mae Harn Park Pool at 7:45 p.m. And Hotel Transylvania 3 at the Gladden Farms Park Splash Pad. at 7:15 p.m. Aug. 17.

Screenings at Old Tucson. Part of the Loft Cinema's "Solar Cinema," this outdoor screening of The Quick and the Dead takes place at the very location it was filmed at: Old Tucson! What better way to immerse yourself in this 1995 action Western than by blurring the lines between screen and reality, surrounding yourself with film sets and film. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15. 201 S. Kinney Road. $5. Please bring your own seating. Bleacher seating is also available.

Teen Dive-In Movie Night at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center. Oro Valley is also keeping things cool this summer with a series of film screenings at the pool. Beyond the pool and the screenings, there are also slides, diving boards and soda toss for entertainment. Every screening is free, and food and drinks are included with the price of admission! The movies are: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (June 29); Incredibles 2 (July 27); Crazy Rich Asians (Aug. 24); Captain Marvel (Sept. 21). 7:30 to 10 p.m. 23 W. Calle Concordia. Ages 13-19.

Drive-In Movies on the Driving Range. If diving isn't quite your thing, Oro Valley has a solution for you: A series of free summer movie screenings at the El Conquistador golf course. Feel free to set up a blanket or some chairs, or hang out in one of their golf carts. The screenings are: Miracle (June 15); The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (July 20); Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Aug. 17). 7:15 p.m. on the third Saturday of every month. 10555 N. La Cañada Drive. Free.

Independent Films at The Screening Room. All throughout this summer, The Screening Room downtown will be hosting a series of independent (and sometimes locally made) films on a wide range of topics. These screenings include an independent short film contest from Tucson filmmakers, cult classics, esoteric documentaries and many other films you'll be hard-pressed to find anywhere else. 127 E. Congress St.