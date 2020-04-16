MMJ: Pure Drops 

With dab rigs, vape cartridges and intricate glasswork, the cannabis industry is no stranger to innovation. But for many consumers, the simpler the better. Arizona business THC Wellness/CBD Wellness takes this stance in their medicine by extracting and manufacturing their own line of tincture and topical cannabis products.

When THC Wellness formed in 2010, they only sold two tinctures—at 300 and 700 milligram bottles—and a topical ointment. Since then, all the products they've created have been based on customer demand, resulting in a 2,600-mg tincture, as well as special formula demands reaching up to 5,000-mg and 10,000-mg tinctures.

"It always comes down to what the customer needs," said Matthew Scott, THC Wellness founder. "For the vast majority of people, you can find a product between CBD Wellness and THC Wellness that works for you. But every once in a while, we'll get someone going through a 1,300 mg bottle every other day to manage symptoms and seizures, and that's when I formulate something higher."

The tinctures and salves they create serve similar needs in different ways; the salves are for localized, topical treatment and reduce pain for a few hours, whereas the tinctures can be used as a daily regimen that affect the entire body to prevent pain, and may remove the need to use a salve in the first place.

"I believe anybody who's been educated and is looking for health benefits will take a tincture over an edible," Scott said. "When you look at the ingredients for THC and even CBD edibles, they're filled with sugar and other stuff, which can counteract the health benefits people are looking for, like reducing inflammation—you'll never go to a hospital and have your doctor tell you to eat a cookie."

Though Scott says he does appreciate edible brownies and cookies, he says tinctures are "by far the best method of intake for properly formulated botanicals" because the medicine can be measured accurately and is more pure.

"With the tinctures, you can include all the necessary constituents that are highly important," Scott said. "A lot of people want to isolate THC or CBD because they think it's better, but that's not the case. It's about having the full profile; there's certain fatty acids, there's certain terpenes, there's all different types of compounds that are in the cannabis plant, and the more you remove during the purification process, the less that product's going to work the way it's meant to work."

Moving forward, THC Wellness is developing liniment sprays and CBN products. Liniment sprays are topical medicines that have alcohol to penetrate deeper for topical use and they are found to transfer cannabinoids quicker than other salves. CBN, also known as cannabinol, is a cannabinoid found to aid pain relief and sleep. However, the compound often comes in a lower concentration than THC or CBD in plants. THC Wellness hopes to have products of the non-intoxicating compound later this year.

THC Wellness' products can be found in Tucson at Nature Med and Hana dispensaries.