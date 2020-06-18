June 18, 2020 News & Opinion » Medical MJ

MMJ: No Rush 

There’s plenty of medicine on the shelves at local dispensaries

click to enlarge mmj_title_520cannabis.jpg

It appears that arizona's medical marijauna patients are no longer worried about running out of their medicine.

April's medical marijuana sales declined after the previous month blazed all prior MMJ sales records in the state.

Arizona dispensaries made nearly 85,000 transactions in April 2020, selling more than 16,000 pounds of MMJ. That figure is about 50,000 transactions less than in March 2020, when the pandemic began.

It's no surprise the busiest day during April was 4/20—the unofficial, international pothead holiday—with more than 40,000 transactions statewide, resulting in nearly 1,000 pounds sold. What is surprising is nearly 10,000 more transactions took place during April 2020 than the previous year, when there was no pandemic, no long lines and dispensaries were more generous with their 4/20 specials.

What's even more surprising is that this year's 4/20 sales still didn't top the sales of March's busiest day in the previous month—March 13, 2020, the day Arizona began to brace itself for a coronavirus outbreak as quarantining and uncertainty loomed. While both days had a similar number of transactions, about 50 more pounds of marijuana was sold on March 13 than on April 20 of this year.

Whether April's decline from March had to do with patients working their way through their stash, caution about going to a dispensary or just less interest in using medication is hard to say.

But the new weed holiday of 7/10 is right around the corner.

