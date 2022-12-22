Miss Olivia is throwing a party — with a purpose

click to enlarge (Rex Scofield/Contributor) Live, Miss Olivia & the Interlopers channel the likes of Erykah Badu, Led Zeppelin, The Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, St. Vincent, Lake Street Dive and Durand Jones.

Miss Olivia & the Interlopers are throwing a party, but they’re thinking of others through it.



Dubbed “Love is Love,” the New Year’s Eve celebration is set for 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Sea of Glass Center for the Arts. It will feature five food courses, champagne toast, candy table, tarot readings, photo booth, a local goodie bag and a rooftop patio.

Singer Olivia Reardon said the key is supporting local acts like opener Chalako — an eclectic Tucson band with elements of rock, blues, jazz, Tejano, cumbia and salsa — and Old Pueblo nonprofits.

“It’s our first venture that’s totally a Miss Olivia & the Interlopers production,” she said.

“We are trying to make sure that, while we’re having a platform for ourselves, that we allow and give space for other people here in town. We always say in Tucson, we take care of each other. With this show, we’re allowing nonprofits to put any information out that they would like.”

Besides the goodie bags, the event will see other charities and organizations disseminating information at tables.

But music isn’t taking a backseat. The soulful Miss Olivia & the Interlopers — the 2021 and 2022 Tucson Weekly Best Musical Act — will hit the stage.

“We’re a mixtape,” she said about their varied set. “We stick true to that. It’s a party so we’re going to try to do party songs and dance songs.”

The 5-year-old band is anchored by Reardon and bassist David Hostetler, both of whom draw from influences like Erykah Badu, Led Zeppelin, The Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, St. Vincent, Lake Street Dive and Durand Jones.

“We’re learning a bunch of new songs for this event—both covers and originals,” Hostetler said. “It’s a fun opportunity for us to play with people we don’t normally get to play with.”

After the show, Miss Olivia & the Interlopers will take a break from performing to write new material. They’ll emerge Saturday, Jan. 21, to play the Bisbee Grand Hotel, and again Friday, April 21, to Saturday, April 29, to hit Banditos’ stage in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico.

“I like to think we have a fun, great show,” Reardon said. “I like to think we’re great musicians and we try our best to wear our hearts on our sleeve when we’re performing. I think it translates. We’re literally giving it our all.

“I think that’s what every musician does. It’s the give and take with the audience. It’s easy to give it your all when you’re getting it back. It’s a fun experience.”

Miss Olivia & the Interlopers w/Chalako

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

WHERE: The Sea of Glass Center for the Arts, 330 E. Seventh Street, Tucson

COST: $75

INFO: eventbrite.com, theseaofglass.org, missoliviaandtheinterlopers.com