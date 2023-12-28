MGO reveals ‘Cannabis 50’ list

MGO, one of the fastest-growing CPA and business advisory firms in the U.S. and a leader in accounting, tax, audit, and advisory solutions for the cannabis and hemp industries, has released its 5th "Cannabis 50" list. The annual list recognizes companies, organizations, and individuals who made a positive impact on the cannabis and hemp industries.

The Cannabis 50 elevates voices and stories from across the cannabis landscape, focusing on individuals and organizations that are forging new ground in business or financial best practices, advocating for social justice reform, uncovering new horizons in education or research, innovating new products or form factors, or utilizing their platform to normalize and elevate cannabis culture. Each honoree's story is told in the "Cannabis 50 Impact Review," a free-to-download PDF that offers descriptions of the honoree's impact and shares exclusive quotes about their unique perspective on the industry's present and future.

Where previous Cannabis 50 honorees were selected based on their contributions in the previous year, this year's list also accounts for total impact over the five years since the Cannabis 50 was launched. "We've been proud to be on the frontlines of the cannabis industry since its early days and have had the honor of sharing inspiring stories from founders, investors, activists, cultural luminaries, and other advocates and influencers," said Scott Hammon, partner and leader of the MGO Cannabis Practice. "To celebrate the fifth year of the Cannabis 50, we decided to look back on the sum of contributions across the last half-decade and honor those who have emerged to be true leaders in this fast-evolving sector." The "Cannabis 50 Impact Review" is available for free on MGO's website: https://www.mgocpa.com/cannabis-50/

2023 Cannabis 50 Honorees:



Doing Well:

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc.

Cookies

Cresco Labs Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc.

Glass House Brands Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Shryne Group Inc.

Tilray Brands Inc.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Verano Holdings Corp.

Doing Good

Ben and Jerry’s

Last Prisoner Project

Minorities for Medical Marijuana

National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA)

National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML)

The People’s Ecosystem

Dr. Sue Sisley

Wana Brands Foundation

Weldon Angelos

Wyld



Money Talks:

Cannacord Genuity Group, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Group, LP

SHF Holdings, Inc. (Safe Harbor)

TerrAscend Corp.

Viridian Capital Advisors

Wurk



Themes:

Alternative Financing

Canadian Exchanges

Dispensary Software



Knowledge is Power:

Benzinga

Leafly Holdings Inc.

MATTIO Communications

MJBizDaily

Weedmaps

Whitney Economics



All the Lights:

Al Harrington

B-Real aka Dr. Greenthumb

Carma HoldCo Inc.

Jim Belushi

Melissa Etheridge

Montel Williams

Ricky Williams

Snoop Dogg

Willie Nelson

Wiz Khalifa



