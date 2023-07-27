Method of use plays role in cannabis consumption



When choosing cannabinoid-based treatments, individuals should consider the ratio of THC to CBD that is most appropriate for them.

That said, the method of use plays a major role in the duration and onset of effect. The user may want to consider how the cannabis oil enters the bloodstream, such as inhaled vs. edible and the ease of titration.

When we smoke or vape cannabis the effect is felt very quickly, in a matter of a minute or two. When the active compounds quickly enter the bloodstream through lung tissues, the high will only last a couple hours. This makes the titration of an appropriate dose very easy. Simply take a hit or two, pause briefly, and decide if you want to consume more based on how you feel.

When we use edibles, it gets complicated. When cannabis-enriched food goes into the stomach, it is processed and eventually metabolized by the liver. This takes time; perhaps 40 to 60 minutes.

That’s because people can take a measured dose and wait a significant amount of time and feel nothing. On occasion, individuals choose to consume more, thinking they have not had enough to achieve the desired effect. Sometimes overintoxication can occur, and this is why we suggest to patients to start low and go slow until they are familiar with specific edible products and how they are affected.

This seems an appropriate time to mention it is not acceptable to operate heavy machinery in an altered state from any method of consuming cannabis. While cannabis is legal, driving while impaired to the slightest degree is still a serious legal offense punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence including fines, restriction of driving privileges, and an alcohol monitor being installed in your ride.

Cannabinoids can also be absorbed through mucus membranes. When a tincture is held under the tongue, the onset happens in 15 or 20 minutes and the effect’s duration is three or four hours.

The same timelines hold true with mucosal absorption of a rectal suppository. This may evoke some giggles, but it is a serious form of medical use. Folks use it who experience nausea from their condition or from the medical treatments they may be experiencing. The ability to onboard large doses of cannabinoids without vomiting can be a lifesaver. Also, for certain bowel-related issues, having this direct application of cannabinoids is very effective.

At Desert Bloom (dbloomtucson.com), we always respect people’s desires and their experiences, attitudes and beliefs. If someone comes to us with the desire to not smoke cannabis, we direct them to some of these other methods of use. We try to educate them about these factors of onset vs. duration of effect and ease of titration, sometimes an inhaled method of use is warranted but we let people make their own decisions.

The freedom to choose and be involved in decisions about their health care is one of the most empowering beautiful things about natural medicine. It gives people their power back and allows them the freedom to be themselves.

As a provider of safe legal access to the medicines, our job is not just to retail these products. We have a heavy focus on education, support and guiding patients through the trial-and-error process inherent in cannabis therapy.

Our staff enjoys seeing these individuals grow and become healthy, in control of the process. The changes in health and happiness are amazing and it makes us proud to be a part of it all. To do well and run a successful business over the last 10 years while doing good by our fellow humans is an amazing experience. We invite you to come join us and take control of your health and destiny.