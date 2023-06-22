Metal society hosting benefit for ‘mosh pit mom’

click to enlarge (GoFundMe/Submitted) Kam Bueno returned home on Mother’s Day to find her trailer had burned down.

The Tucson Metal Society, Dedwin and other local bands have come together to help Kam Bueno — dubbed the “mosh pit mom” — after her trailer burned down on Mother’s Day.

They are hosting a fundraising concert, also featuring Manhandle, Havoc, Fractured Earth, The Sindicate, Parasite and Dedwin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway, Tucson.

“Kam has been a supporter in this community since 1994,” said Brad Phipps, Tucson Metal Society founder.

“She’s been in the front row supporting all the bands locally and the national bands coming through. When her trailer burned on Mother’s Day, it was a no brainer to support her and help her into a new place. She lost everything pretty much. The night is about community and the power of what we can do when we come together to help.”

Bueno said she left her trailer at 8 a.m. Mother’s Day to visit the graves of her mother and friend. She returned at 2 p.m. via Uber and her charred trailer was enclosed by a fence.

“My whole trailer burned to the ground,” she said. “The cops couldn’t get in touch with me. They finally found out I was not dead in my trailer. My dog escaped the fire.”

Bueno, 53, moved to Tucson on July 4, 1994, from Downtown Los Angeles on a Greyhound.

“I’ve known some of these bands since way before they were into heavy metal,” Bueno said. “I’ve known Brad since 1994. I’ve known some of these kids since they were 13 years old.”

The event is also sponsored by Stellar Smoke Shop and Kanibus Kulture. Additionally, a GoFundMe campaign was established for further donations. Those interested in contributing can visit the campaign page at https://bit.ly/KamBueno.

Kam Bueno Benefit

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24

WHERE: House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway, Tucson

COST: $10 cover; all age

INFO: houseofbards.com