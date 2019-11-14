Memory Lane 

Alongside Dakotah this month, UT Press is also releasing America's Most Alarming Writer, a collection of essays from people who knew Chuck the best. We have a short piece from the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Jack Dykinga, a frequent Bowden collaborator and close friend, whose photos also grace our feature package this week.
Elsewhere in this week's issue: Staff writer Christopher Boan talks with longtime Wildcats fans as the men's basketball team kicks off a new season; contributor Lee Allen takes a ride on the new—and blessedly quiet!—Sabino Canyon shuttle; The Skinny looks at how the dust is settling after last week's city election; columnist Tom Danehy doesn't think it's very fair that trans women can compete against cis women in sports; associate editor Jeff Gardner fills you in on downtown's latest mezcal tavern; Taming of the Review contributor Betsy Labiner is haunted by Rogue Theatre's production of Blithe Spirit; arts writer Margaret Regan looks at two exhibits that examine the plight of migrants around the globe; movie critic Bob Grimm doesn't take much of a shine to Dr. Sleep; music contributor Jim Lipson gets a taste of what the Tucson Musicians Museum is cooking up with the Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association; and there's plenty more going on this week, so what are you waiting for? Get busy with the book.
— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor
Hear Nintz talk about what's happening in Tucson's entertainment scene Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. during The Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM. Zona Politics with Jim Nintzel airs at 4 p.m. Sunday on KXCI, 91.3 FM.