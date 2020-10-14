Melodramatic moments 

Moments of carefree, silly joy are more valuable than toilet paper, these days. The Best of Gaslight Fall Revue is chock full of them. While the folks at the Gaslight haven't been able to hold a show in their indoor theater venue on Broadway Boulevard since March, their drive-up porch concerts throughout the summer were a delight. Order a pizza, a root beer float, or even some alcohol and sing and laugh along to a series of numbers that are almost impossible not to sing and laugh along to. (Bonus: You can also leave your windows rolled up and listen to the show through your radio, if you tune it to the right dial).

As the weather cools down (however slightly) the Gaslight has launched a special fall edition of the show, featuring a series of community favorites from the past 42 year, with an emphasis on spooky numbers and silly costumes. We're talking the "Time Warp," "The Monster Mash" and "I Put a Spell on You," of course, but also fun renditions of tunes like "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," "Secret Agent Man" and "Silly Love Songs."

It's really something special to watch the Gaslight crew perform, because you can tell how much they all love what they do. David Fanning, who has been with the theater for 27 years, now lives in New York. When the pandemic shut down venues across the country, he watched the Gaslight folks begin their porch concert series via Facebook, and missed performing there so much that he came back for a visit. Mike Yarema, who's been with the theater for over 20 years, treated us to a series of his classic, cringe-inducing jokes ("What do you say about a mummy joke that's really bad? It sphinx!") and a variety of numbers—including an enticing performance as Doc Croc from the Gaslight's show Spider-Guy. Heather Stricker, who started with the theater back in 2000, wears about a million different hats/wigs/outfits in the show, and looks and sounds great in all of them.

Take it from the group of kids in the parking space behind us dancing with ecstatic abandon to "Puttin' on the Ritz": If you're looking for a night of fun, an opportunity to support local art and a delicious slice of pizza, you can get them all in one place at this show.

The Best of Gaslight Fall Revue takes place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday nights through Sunday, Oct. 25. The theater is located at 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. Pizza and popcorn packages are available at the time of reservation, and additional menu items are available at the show. You're welcome to bring chairs and set up outside your car, but be sure to maintain social distancing and wear a mask when interacting with your servers. Bathrooms are available, and will be sanitized after each use. $40 per car.