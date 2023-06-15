Maynards freshens up with new personnel, menu items

After closing for two weeks for a refresh, Maynards has reopened with a new chef and new manager, ready to offer happy hours and Sunday brunch again, according to owner Richard Oseran.

Richard and his wife, Shana, are introducing other changes as well.

“In the restaurant, we used to have mussels and frites, now we will still have frites and we will still have the steak and frites, but one of the things that we did take off the menu was the hamburger,” Shana added.

A replacement menu item is coming, but Shana is keeping that close to the vest.

The charcuterie board has had a facelift, too.

“You get to pick your own meats, your own savories, your own sweets, your own cheeses, your own pickled vegetables, and then you get the board put in front of you,” Shana said.

“The (diner) has more autonomy over what is on their charcuterie board. It’s very different and I think that people kind of like it.”

The refresh was a logical move for the Oserans, as they needed to take a hard look at what diners were able to pay.

To that end, new chef Nick Creamer has assembled a collective of talented culinary experts. Chef Wyatt Carrizosa works with the chemistry of food to bring out the best flavors, and chef Efrain Vasquez is passionate about creating in the kitchen. Pastries are made by pastry chef Emily Stengel.

“Now we have a bunch of unbelievably talented sous chefs, pastry chefs,” Shana said.

Expect to dine on upscale comfort food. For example, Forbes Meat Company ribeye steak with potatoes gratin and grilled green beans with chimichurri compound butter; or the mezcal, lime and chili marinated seabass with fingerling potatoes, sauteed garlic kale and a tepache glaze. Dessert might include a Thai tea strawberry shortcake.

Located in the 116-year-old Depot, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Maynards has been operated since 2008 by the Oserans.

They also own Hotel Congress, which is now under the direction of their daughter, Rebecca Hanley. Maynards was named as an homage to Maynard Flood, a Southern Pacific Railroad engineer, and local artist Maynard Dixon, who painted four murals for the original Depot.

The market opened just before Maynards. Previously, diners were limited to cold sandwiches and paninis, Shana said. These days the offerings are a little more substantial.

The menu includes housemade pastries and coffee, along with a macchiato, a matcha or a cafe au lait, among other coffee-type drinks.

For something more filling, check out the vegan bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, or the avocado, bacon and cheese.

Lunch offerings include a roast beef or ham sandwich. If you eschew meat, there are a couple of choices, such as a vegan BLT or a beet sandwich. Soups and charcuterie boards are also available.

“I think people are going to enjoy the connection between the market and the restaurant,” Shana said. “You can get something there quick, fast, to go, or you can get something in the restaurant.”

Maynards Market & Kitchen

400 N. Toole Avenue, Tucson

520-545-0577

hotelcongress.com/family/maynards

Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to

Sunday; happy hour is 4 to 7 p.m.

Market’s hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily