June 11, 2020 Chow » Chow Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Market Forces 

Fans of Rincon Market may soon have their gourmet bodega back.

By
click to enlarge 50687286_2008848702485128_5345090583738187776_o.png

Fans of Rincon Market may soon have their gourmet bodega back. In spite of being locked out of the building, market owner Peter Wilke said, "This is essentially an ongoing negotiation."

Last week, Tucson's food-loving social media pundits exploded with sadness and confusion after learning the beloved grocery store—a fixture in the Historic Sam Hughes Neighborhood since 1926—closed over non-payment of rent. A lock-out notice posted the market's door served as an inanimate envoy of the landlord, Monforte, L.L.C.

Wilke declined to comment further about the negotiations and requests for comment from the landlord remain unanswered.

Wilke, who also owns Time Market on University Boulevard, acquired Rincon Market in Spring 2018. The owner said he hopes to have Time Market reopened by the end of the week. Both Time Market and Rincon Market closed in March, adhering to Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order to combat the coronavirus pandemic. While Ducey lifted the order on May 12, Wilke's markets have remained closed with no set reopening date, he said.

Let's hope the negotiations go well—Rincon Market had the freshest seafood and one of the most exquisite salad bars in the Old Pueblo

More Chow Feature »

Tags:

More by Austin Counts

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Range

List: Tucson Restaurants Reopening For Dine-In Services

List: Tucson Restaurants Reopening For Dine-In Services

By Weekly Staff and Contributors Jun 2, 2020  11:30 am

Here's Where to Celebrate National Burger Day Today!

Here's Where to Celebrate National Burger Day Today!

By Austin Counts May 28, 2020  10:00 am

Board of Supervisors Revises Emergency Restaurant Regs

Board of Supervisors Revises Emergency Restaurant Regs

By Austin Counts May 21, 2020  4:33 pm

More »

Latest in Chow Feature

  • Damage Control

    Downtown restaurateurs recover from last weekend’s downtown riot
    • by Austin Counts
    • Jun 4, 2020

  • Hard to Swallow

    Pima County supervisors revise emergency regulations for restaurants and bars, again
    • by Austin Counts
    • May 28, 2020
  • More »

Most Commented On

  • Hard to Swallow

    Pima County supervisors revise emergency regulations for restaurants and bars, again
    • by Austin Counts
    • May 28, 2020

  • Damage Control

    Downtown restaurateurs recover from last weekend’s downtown riot
    • by Austin Counts
    • Jun 4, 2020
  • More »

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation