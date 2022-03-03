Marijuana Makeover: A Remodeled Botanica Opens in Marana

Botanica Marijuana dispensary reopened Thursday, Feb. 24, after a 10-month interior design renovation. It was well worth the wait.

With the new renovation, display cases line the walls with gold frames and unique purple tiling. The tiling focuses your eye on rotating joint holders and green flower samples. Throughout the store are smoothed wooden displays with curved accents that allow customers to touch products.

Botanica co-owner Bryan Hill said he’s been wanting to update the store for a long time. He said he wanted to bring people closer to cannabis, allowing customers to touch products and interact with them.

“I think what we’re trying to do is be able to serve people quickly if they want to be quick, and slowly if they want to take their time,” Hill said.

Hill sized up three types of cannabis customers. The first is “self-checkout” customers, who know exactly what they want and don’t need help. The second are regular customers who want information about new products in the store. The third bunch are the new cannabis customers that need support and education.

Hill says this renovation will cater to all three customers.

Sales associates patrol the floor to help customers with education and product selection, but self-checkout customers can scan QR codes on the wooden display cases to place an order for a product themselves on their phone. The QR codes link directly to the product category the customer scans the code from.

One Botanica customer, Carla, traveled from Casa Grande to see the renovation on Thursday morning. “They always have awesome deals, the staff is super friendly and very fast,” Carla said.

“The inside place here, now that I’ve seen it, it is amazing. When they were redoing it in here before, it was kinda crowded and it was a long wait.”

click to enlarge PHOTO BY | ALEXANDRA PERE
Photo By | Alexandra Pere

Carla watched as she was notified her order was ready for pickup from the cashier counter by a functional art piece placed on the waiting area wall. A majority of the wall is covered with white cards that flip to reveal the customer’s name when their order is ready for pickup. Hill said they wanted to entertain people while they waited for their order.

“Every now and then it’ll wipe with a cute little saying or something like that,” Hill said.

To accommodate customers who are concerned about COVID, Botanica also offers a new feature: a pickup order window. If customers are looking to order from their vast menu but feel uncomfortable going inside, customers can order online and pick it up at the window on the right side of the building.

“We’re not going to have a second store,” Hill said. “This is the only one and we wanted it to be very Tucson, very unreproducible, it only exists here. You couldn’t take this and make this work in California.”

Visit botanica.us to shop online or reserve time for a shopping tour with one of the sales associates. Customers can also go in person without an appointment at 6205 N. Travel Center Dr.

